Sidmouth ladies register superb Devon InterClub win over Ottery St Mary at Madeira

PUBLISHED: 10:57 12 June 2019

The Sidmouth team that defeated Ottery St Mary at Madeira in the second round of the Devon InterClub competition. Picture CAROL SMITH

Sidmouth ladies took on Ottery St Mary in a Devon InterClub competition, second round tie, that was played at Madeira in Exmouth, writes Carol Smith.

From the opening exchanges, the Sidmouth ladies were clearly 'on top of their game' as they quickly found line and length.

Unfortunately for the Ottery ladies, who have had some excellent success so far this season, they struggled with the green and, after 17 ends (21 is normal), the Ottery captain conceded.

The match score was 40-16 and the Sidmouth teams, with their scores, were: Karen Hollingdale, Anita Mason, Susie Bonnell and skip Jane Painter (18-10) and Jean Brimson, Zena Johnson, Brenda Somerfield and skip Jill Bishop (22-6).

Sidmouth now go through to the thirds round which is again to be played at Madeira where, on June 19, they will meet Feniton.

