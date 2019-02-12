Advanced search

Sidmouth ladies Rose Basket success for Geri Whitrow

PUBLISHED: 17:10 03 March 2019 | UPDATED: 17:10 03 March 2019

On Wednesday, Sidmouth ladies played a fun competition, writes Maria Clapp.

A Joker Stableford was the order of the day. Before the ladies commenced their round, they had to choose a hole in the front nine and a hole from the back nine.

The score achieved on this hole was then doubled. Therefore this could really make a difference in the final score.

In first place was Jane Renken with 40 points. Second place required countback to be resolved and it saw Yvonne Anning edge Penny Lyne into third place with both playing scoring 38 points.

Our lady captain, Sheila Faulkner, was the only player to achieve a two.

The weather was absolutely fabulous. It was like a summer’s day, leaving us all playing in our shirt sleeves – quite amazing for February – let’s hope it continues.

Recently, six of the past week’s reports were regarding the Rose Bowl and Rose Basket competitions.

Now that the six weeks have been completed, we can now announce the winners.

The Rose Basket was won by Geri Whitrow with Penny Lyne in the runners-up position. This is a great result for Geri, as she is one of our newer members.

The Rose Bowl was won by Angela Coles with Maria Clapp in the runners-up position. This competition is played over six weeks. The best four results are then used for the final result.

