Sidmouth ladies Rose Basket success for Marie Timms

Golf club and ball Archant

On Wednesday, Sidmouth ladies played the sixth and final round of the Rose Bowl and Basket competition, writes Maria Clapp.

A club Stableford was also run alongside these competitions.

We were once again lucky with the weather, although the sun was not shining. There was quite a chilly wind in the air on the final holes. We could see white horses on the sea. It was quite a view!

The Rose Basket round was won by Marie Timms with 32 points. In second place was Penny Lyne with 30 points.

The Rose Bowl round was won by Angela Coles with 35. It was close for the minor places with countback required and it left our lady captain, Sheila Faulkner, taking second place with a score of 31 points, which was also the score of Maria Clapp, who had to settle for third place.

The club Stableford was won by Angela, with Marie second and Sheila in third place.

Three ladies achieved a two on the day and they were Sheila Faulkner on the 14th, Marie Timms on the 11th and Andrea Milton on the fourth.

Therefore they will have to share the small pot of money with each other!