Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Sidmouth ladies Rose Basket success for Marie Timms

PUBLISHED: 12:57 21 February 2019 | UPDATED: 12:57 21 February 2019

Golf club and ball

Golf club and ball

Archant

On Wednesday, Sidmouth ladies played the sixth and final round of the Rose Bowl and Basket competition, writes Maria Clapp.

A club Stableford was also run alongside these competitions.

We were once again lucky with the weather, although the sun was not shining. There was quite a chilly wind in the air on the final holes. We could see white horses on the sea. It was quite a view!

The Rose Basket round was won by Marie Timms with 32 points. In second place was Penny Lyne with 30 points.

The Rose Bowl round was won by Angela Coles with 35. It was close for the minor places with countback required and it left our lady captain, Sheila Faulkner, taking second place with a score of 31 points, which was also the score of Maria Clapp, who had to settle for third place.

The club Stableford was won by Angela, with Marie second and Sheila in third place.

Three ladies achieved a two on the day and they were Sheila Faulkner on the 14th, Marie Timms on the 11th and Andrea Milton on the fourth.

Therefore they will have to share the small pot of money with each other!

Most Read

Father and son attack man with metal bar and wooden pole in Sidmouth

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Sidmouth’s shop ‘thank-you to customers’ as they announce closure before fifth anniversary

Sidmouth wines. Ref shs 6485-46-15TI. Picture: Terry Ife

Heavy traffic as lorry goes into ditch on Ottery road

Ottery police are on the scene after a lorry became stuck in a ditch. Picture: Ottery Police

How much of Sidmouth’s fatberg has been removed so far?

The clean-up of the Sidmouth fat berg has started. shs 06 19TI 9456. Picture: Terry Ife

Bearded dragon stuffed in shoebox discovered near Sidmouth play area

The bearded dragon which was discovered in a shoebox in Sidmouth. Picture: Jurassic Vets

Most Read

What about inviting Islamic State teenager Shamima to live in Norwich?

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘There are ways out’ - Message from mother who had bleach poured on her by abusive husband who she feared would kill her

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police trying to trace lorry driver after fatal crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Firm building £4.5m H&M store collapses, putting 20 jobs at risk

#includeImage($article, 225)

Rush hour crashes in Yaxham and King’s Lynn

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Clarke stars as Upsher nets double in Ottery Under-13s win

Freddie Clark, who was the Ottery St Mary U13s Man of the Match in the 4-1 win over North Tawton. Picture STEPHEN UPSHER

Sidmouth ladies Rose Basket success for Marie Timms

Golf club and ball

Sidmouth Running Club members enjoy an evening in the company of Jo Pavey MBE

Joe Pavey MBE with Sidmouth Running Club members. Picture TONY VELTEROP

SOHC ladies’ 1st XI exit Devon Cup at hands of Okehampton

Hockey. Ref miscsp 45 17TI 3160. Picture: Terry Ife

Couple’s last push to give their rare breed horses a home

A Clydesdale in the beautiful surroundings of Darmoor. Picture MALCOLM SNELGROVE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists