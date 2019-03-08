Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Sidmouth ladies see off the men in annual outdoor meeting

PUBLISHED: 12:00 10 May 2019

Sidmouth men's captain Mike Borst. Picture CAROL SMITH

Sidmouth men's captain Mike Borst. Picture CAROL SMITH

Archant

Bank Holiday Monday saw the playing of the regular internal fixture that sees the men taking on the ladies.

Action from the Sidmouth versus the Swindon tourists. Picture CAROL SMITHAction from the Sidmouth versus the Swindon tourists. Picture CAROL SMITH

It is fair to say that this early in the season our men usually being stronger in the arm tend to get their own back on us for beating them indoors!

Last year we won on just one of the six rinks! However, this year it was certainly a different story!

On what was a wonderful day, with terrific atmosphere, lots of laughter and no small measure of banter - plus rivalry - it was the ladies who took the match honours with success on four of the six rinks that were played. It all led to an overall 126-116 win. Well done, ladies!

The best of the men's rinks was the one of Wilf Radburn, Peter Bloomfield, Ray Tallent and skip Chris Nappin, who won 32-14.

The best ladies rink was the one of Chris Radburn, Joan Crook, Janice Quinn and skip Carol Smith, who recorded an outstanding score of 30-10.

In the bar post match, the men were very generous in defeat and bought drinks for the ladies - thank you gentlemen!

Last, but certainly not least for this latest report, there is a terrific success in the Over-50s Exeter and District League for the Sidmouth ladies Blue team.

They bounced back from their defeat the week before to win on both rinks in their match at Feniton to bank all six points.

The final score was 39-20 to Sidmouth with the rink scores being: Maggie Masson, Jane Painter and skip Jill Bishop, 20-8, and Jean Brimson, Ann Capon and skip Zena Johnson, 19-12.

Most Read

Road cleared after van collision in Sidmouth

Thieves have broken into two Weston businesses. Picture: Mark Atherton

Safety barrier to be removed but business hopes for yellow line solution

Selywn Kussman with the temporary bollards in Seafield Road. Ref shs 18 19TI 3550. Picture: Terry Ife

SVA announce plans to acquire Sidmouth nature reserve

The Knapp Nature Reserve. Ref shs 16-17TI 9916. Picture: Terry Ife

Slow traffic following incident on Ottery road

Exeter Road, Ottery St Mary. Picture: Google

Dom on the move, Sidmouth cricketer heads on loan

Dom Bess of Somerset will be joining Yorkshire County Cricket Club on a month loan. Here he is pictured during Day 4 of the Specsavers County Championship Division 1 match between Somerset and Yorkshire at the Cooper Associates County Ground on April 30, 2018 in Taunton, England. Photo: Alex Davidson

Most Read

Road cleared after van collision in Sidmouth

Thieves have broken into two Weston businesses. Picture: Mark Atherton

Safety barrier to be removed but business hopes for yellow line solution

Selywn Kussman with the temporary bollards in Seafield Road. Ref shs 18 19TI 3550. Picture: Terry Ife

SVA announce plans to acquire Sidmouth nature reserve

The Knapp Nature Reserve. Ref shs 16-17TI 9916. Picture: Terry Ife

Slow traffic following incident on Ottery road

Exeter Road, Ottery St Mary. Picture: Google

Dom on the move, Sidmouth cricketer heads on loan

Dom Bess of Somerset will be joining Yorkshire County Cricket Club on a month loan. Here he is pictured during Day 4 of the Specsavers County Championship Division 1 match between Somerset and Yorkshire at the Cooper Associates County Ground on April 30, 2018 in Taunton, England. Photo: Alex Davidson

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth ladies see off the men in annual outdoor meeting

Sidmouth men's captain Mike Borst. Picture CAROL SMITH

Ottery boss reflects on his team missing out on a Macron League Division Three top three finish

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Ottery St Mary bowlers have mixed fortunes in opening Over-60s Triples League matches

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5291. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Town joint-boss Tooze signs off witnessing a ‘special goal’

Sidmouth runners take on 100km Ultramarathon

Sidmouth Running Club duo Ross Walton and David Forrer halfway around The East Devon Round, Ultramarathon. Picture SIDMOUTH RUNNING CLUB
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists