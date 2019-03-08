Sidmouth ladies see off the men in annual outdoor meeting

Sidmouth men's captain Mike Borst. Picture CAROL SMITH Archant

Bank Holiday Monday saw the playing of the regular internal fixture that sees the men taking on the ladies.

Action from the Sidmouth versus the Swindon tourists. Picture CAROL SMITH Action from the Sidmouth versus the Swindon tourists. Picture CAROL SMITH

It is fair to say that this early in the season our men usually being stronger in the arm tend to get their own back on us for beating them indoors!

Last year we won on just one of the six rinks! However, this year it was certainly a different story!

On what was a wonderful day, with terrific atmosphere, lots of laughter and no small measure of banter - plus rivalry - it was the ladies who took the match honours with success on four of the six rinks that were played. It all led to an overall 126-116 win. Well done, ladies!

The best of the men's rinks was the one of Wilf Radburn, Peter Bloomfield, Ray Tallent and skip Chris Nappin, who won 32-14.

The best ladies rink was the one of Chris Radburn, Joan Crook, Janice Quinn and skip Carol Smith, who recorded an outstanding score of 30-10.

In the bar post match, the men were very generous in defeat and bought drinks for the ladies - thank you gentlemen!

Last, but certainly not least for this latest report, there is a terrific success in the Over-50s Exeter and District League for the Sidmouth ladies Blue team.

They bounced back from their defeat the week before to win on both rinks in their match at Feniton to bank all six points.

The final score was 39-20 to Sidmouth with the rink scores being: Maggie Masson, Jane Painter and skip Jill Bishop, 20-8, and Jean Brimson, Ann Capon and skip Zena Johnson, 19-12.