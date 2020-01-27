Advanced search

Sidmouth ladies Stableford success for Catherine Walden

PUBLISHED: 20:25 27 January 2020 | UPDATED: 20:25 27 January 2020

After what seems like weeks of rain, forcing the closure of Sidmouth golf course, it was nice to have the course open, writes Pauline Couldwell.

Although the weather was overcast and damp, unlike the previous two days, it was great to have 20 entries for the midweek ladies competition.

There were also ladies who were pleased to be out playing, but wanted to play a few holes and so there were a lot of ladies meeting afterwards in the clubhouse for a chat and refreshments.

The competition format was stableford with a twist in that each player could use three mulligans anywhere, except the putting surface, this could be if a drive was a bit wayward, in a bad position in the rough or landed in a bunker, so these would need to be chosen carefully.

Despite the inclement weather conditions, the green staff have worked hard to ensure the course was playable and this was reflected in the good results.

In first place with 38 points was Catherine Walden. In second place with 35 points was Liz Chance and third place went to Gerri Whitrow with 31 points. Well done, to all of them.

Three players managed a two with those being Penny Lyne and Jane Renken, who both recorded their efforts on the fourth hole while Angela Coles achieved it on the 12th.

