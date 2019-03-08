Sidmouth ladies suffer disappointment in Foxlands meeting with South Hams

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 12:14 31 October 2019

Sidmouth ladies were in County Foxlands League action last week when they were tasked with taking on South Hams Bowls Club, who play at Kingsbridge, writes Carol Smith.

Meeting in the same competition 12 months before, Sidmouth had done very well, banking eight of the possible 10 points on offer.

This year, after a journey that was made all the more difficult in the rain and mist, the two teams playing in the away element of the fixture were surprised upon arrival at the venue to find a recently fitted 'new carpet' and, if truth be told, the team found the 'pace' of the surface mighty hard to read.

Saying that, you should be able to master any green after a few ends, but we failed and so lost on both rinks.

Meanwhile, back at our Sidmouth HQ, the two teams fared better with one winning their match by 10 shots while the other was narrowly edged out, going down by a margin of just two shots.

The successful rink at home was the one of Mary Turner, Sue Turner, Ann Capon and skip Jill Bishop.

Over the course of the two matches, Sidmouth were well beaten, banking just two points - note to self and team colleagues… must do better!

