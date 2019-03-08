Sidmouth ladies suffer Yetton Trophy exit at hands of Torbay

Sidmouth bowling club friendly. Ref shsp 19 17TI 2435. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Sidmouth ladies, after winning handsomely in the first round of the Yetton Trophy, were tasked with a second game against Torbay and this proved to be rather more challenging, writes Carol Smith.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

We did win on both rinks at home by just a few shots, but in this national competition it is just the overall score that counts and you get no points for being a winning rink.

The top Sidmouth rink was the home one of Jean Brimson, Paula Button, Valerie Newnham and skip Carol Smith, who won 20-15.

The other home rink of Jan J Bates, Mary Turner and Ann Capon, won 16-15.

Unfortunately, both the away rinks suffered defeats and so overall, Sidmouth lost the fixture by a margin of 21 shots, 85-64.

What's more, as this game was in a knockout competition - that's it folks!

Club competitions have now started and, on Sunday, we saw the staging of the first round of the ladies' championship.

Those through to the next round are; Zena Johnson, Elaine Reed, Jill Bishop, Carol Smith, Jane Painter and Chris Radburn.