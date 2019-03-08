Sidmouth ladies trio make National Triples progress after win over Madeira threesome

Bowls. Archant

The past week was a quiet one for us bowlers at Sidmouth, writes Carol Smith.

Bovey Tracey ladies were due to play us last Thursday, but sadly cancelled!

However, there were a couple of matches involving our men and, for the umpteenth time - well that is what it seems like this particular season - the men were drawn to meet Isca in another competition.

This time it was to contest a National Double Fours competition fixture. The format for this is the simultaneous playing of one rink at home and one away - in similar fashion to the Ladies' masons competition in which, incidentally, we have also been drawn against Isca with this match to be played on November 22!

Back to the men and the home team of David Butler, Peter Mison, Brian Smith and skip Bob Seldon made a flying start and, t the halfway mark, ere still in control at 16 shots to nine. Alas, that was as good as it got for there followed a 'downhill slide' that ultimately led to a 22-20 defeat. Meanwhile, in the away element of the fixture our team never came to grips with the fast pace of the Isca surface and the opposition eased to a comfortable win. Oh well, there's always next year!

Last Saturday, Sidmouth men played the first round of the Devon InterClub League. This competition is the equivalent of our ladies' Foxlands League.

Unfortunately, several key players were unavailable and Sidmouth lost to Tiverton-based Mid Devon, going down on all four rinks so no points there!

However, the match did present an excellent opportunity for two newer players to make their debut in this highly competitive league. So, well done, to John Richards and Roy Jeffries.

We close this week's round-up with some good news! A Sidmouth ladies National Triples team played against a very good team from Madeira and defeated them 22-7! Well done, to our trio of Karen Hollingdale, Susie Bonnell and skip Jill Bishop and here's wishing them continued success in the next round.