Sidmouth lady bowlers complete outdoor season double over the gentlemen

Sidmouth bowling club friendly. Ref shsp 19 17TI 2428. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

The club gathered for the playing of the end-of-season meeting between the ladies and the gentlemen, writes Carol Smith.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sidmouth bowls mixed pairs competition. Ref shsp 23-17TI 3929. Picture: Terry Ife Sidmouth bowls mixed pairs competition. Ref shsp 23-17TI 3929. Picture: Terry Ife

These matches, although very competitive, are also great fun, with lots of laughter and great banter.

This latest contest was certainly no exception! Remember, we ladies had won the meeting with the men at the beginning of the season, beating them overall by 10 shots.

That made another ladies' success all the sweeter; indeed this latest win by nine shots adds up to an outdoor season double for the ladies!

The ladies' top team comprised of Sue Turner, Brenda Somerfield and skip Jill Bishop (19-11).

For the men, the top team was the one of Harry Carpenter, Derek Mountford, Rob Wheaton and skip John Mason (19-14).

It was a great afternoon finishing in the bar with the men buying our drinks. Thanks very much, gentlemen, and thanks are also due in abundance to Eileen for doing our tea and, of course, our barman.