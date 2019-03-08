Sidmouth lady bowlers complete outdoor season double over the gentlemen
PUBLISHED: 18:41 21 September 2019 | UPDATED: 18:41 21 September 2019
Archant
The club gathered for the playing of the end-of-season meeting between the ladies and the gentlemen, writes Carol Smith.
These matches, although very competitive, are also great fun, with lots of laughter and great banter.
This latest contest was certainly no exception! Remember, we ladies had won the meeting with the men at the beginning of the season, beating them overall by 10 shots.
That made another ladies' success all the sweeter; indeed this latest win by nine shots adds up to an outdoor season double for the ladies!
The ladies' top team comprised of Sue Turner, Brenda Somerfield and skip Jill Bishop (19-11).
For the men, the top team was the one of Harry Carpenter, Derek Mountford, Rob Wheaton and skip John Mason (19-14).
It was a great afternoon finishing in the bar with the men buying our drinks. Thanks very much, gentlemen, and thanks are also due in abundance to Eileen for doing our tea and, of course, our barman.