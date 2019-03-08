Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Sidmouth lady bowlers complete outdoor season double over the gentlemen

PUBLISHED: 18:41 21 September 2019 | UPDATED: 18:41 21 September 2019

Sidmouth bowling club friendly. Ref shsp 19 17TI 2428. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth bowling club friendly. Ref shsp 19 17TI 2428. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

The club gathered for the playing of the end-of-season meeting between the ladies and the gentlemen, writes Carol Smith.

Sidmouth bowls mixed pairs competition. Ref shsp 23-17TI 3929. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth bowls mixed pairs competition. Ref shsp 23-17TI 3929. Picture: Terry Ife

These matches, although very competitive, are also great fun, with lots of laughter and great banter.

This latest contest was certainly no exception! Remember, we ladies had won the meeting with the men at the beginning of the season, beating them overall by 10 shots.

That made another ladies' success all the sweeter; indeed this latest win by nine shots adds up to an outdoor season double for the ladies!

The ladies' top team comprised of Sue Turner, Brenda Somerfield and skip Jill Bishop (19-11).

For the men, the top team was the one of Harry Carpenter, Derek Mountford, Rob Wheaton and skip John Mason (19-14).

It was a great afternoon finishing in the bar with the men buying our drinks. Thanks very much, gentlemen, and thanks are also due in abundance to Eileen for doing our tea and, of course, our barman.

Most Read

Children’s soft play area could soon be opening in Sidmouth

Couple reveal plans to open children's soft play area in former Woolbrook butchers shop, in Sidmouth. Picture: Google Maps

Missing ‘free flight’ storks seen in Sidmouth

Storks on the loose. Picture: Terry Ife/Wild Zoological Park

Beach clean-up in Sidmouth

Sidmouth beach clean up with Mindful Chefs Myles Hopper and Giles Humphries. Ref shs 38 19TI 9846. Picture: Terry Ife

GALLERY: Sidbury Hot Pennies 2019

Sidbury Hot Pennies 2019. Ref shs 38 19TI 0580. Picture: Terry Ife

Over 55s enjoy freedom of swimming in open water with confidence thanks to new scheme

Wild swimmers in Sidmouth pool. Picture: East Devon District Council

Most Read

Children’s soft play area could soon be opening in Sidmouth

Couple reveal plans to open children's soft play area in former Woolbrook butchers shop, in Sidmouth. Picture: Google Maps

Missing ‘free flight’ storks seen in Sidmouth

Storks on the loose. Picture: Terry Ife/Wild Zoological Park

Beach clean-up in Sidmouth

Sidmouth beach clean up with Mindful Chefs Myles Hopper and Giles Humphries. Ref shs 38 19TI 9846. Picture: Terry Ife

GALLERY: Sidbury Hot Pennies 2019

Sidbury Hot Pennies 2019. Ref shs 38 19TI 0580. Picture: Terry Ife

Over 55s enjoy freedom of swimming in open water with confidence thanks to new scheme

Wild swimmers in Sidmouth pool. Picture: East Devon District Council

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Saturday sporting round-up - Sidmouth Town and Sidmouth Chiefs both beaten

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Greenkeepers revenge success for foursome

One of the tricky greens thatwas a challenge for players enjoying the Greenkeepers Revenge meeting at Sidmouth Golf Club. Picture SGC

Sidmouth lady bowlers complete outdoor season double over the gentlemen

Sidmouth bowling club friendly. Ref shsp 19 17TI 2428. Picture: Terry Ife

Maiden marathon completed by Sidmouth RCs Allan Kay

Running

Meet the Author: Henry Hemming at Kennaway House, Sidmouth

Meet the Author at Kennaway House. Picture: Alex Walton
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists