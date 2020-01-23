Advanced search

Sidmouth lady bowlers continue to impress in county and national competitions

PUBLISHED: 11:15 23 January 2020

Sidmouth bowls mixed pairs competition. Ref shsp 23-17TI 3930. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth bowls mixed pairs competition. Ref shsp 23-17TI 3930. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth ladies are doing extremely well in both county and national, competitions, writes Carol Smith.

In the County Fours, Sandra Wheeler, Mary Turner, Elaine Reed and skip Jane Painter played the Sector A final against a team from Honiton with the match played out at Madeira in Exmouth.

After a slow start, the Sidmouth four were two shots ahead on the 19th end. Alas, that end was lost on a tight measure and Honiton ladies also won the final two ends.

In the County Triples, Mary Turner, Valerie Newnham (sub) and skip Jane Painter went to Honiton, this time to play Sector B Final against a team from Isca. Unfortunately, Jane said they didn't play up to scratch and Isca won.

In the National Singles, Jane is also in our Area 18 semi-final and she will now meet England international player Sophie Tolchard in a contest that will be played out at Mid Devon Bowls Club in Tiverton on Saturday, February 1, at 10am.

In the National Triples, Karen Hollingdale, Susie Bonnell and skip Jill Bishop are through to the Area 18 semi-final.

This match is due to be played on Tuesday, January 28, with a 6.30pm start and our trio will be taking on England players Harriet Stevens, Nichole Rogers and Sophie Tolchard. Last summer Harriet won two major National titles whilst eight months pregnant - hmmm, no pressure in this one then for our ladies! Good luck, to you all. Win or lose, your club colleagues are so proud of you and your efforts in getting this far in the respective competitions.

● Sidmouth ladies were in Foxlands action against Tiverton-based Mid Devon.

The two teams that were tasked with the element of the contest travelled in horrendous weather and because of all the spray from the lorries, could hardly see a hand in front of them!

However, we all arrived safely and in good time for the game. The overall result was very good with Sidmouth winning by 85 shots to the 61 scored by Mid Devon. The away team of Jan J Bates, Chris Hamer, Sandra Wheeler and skip Jane Painter had a terrific 25-11 success while the home team of Mary Turner, Ann Capon, Anita Mason and skip Jill Bishop had an enormous 32-9 win!

Therefore, with two very good wins and two not too large losses, we were able to bank six of the 10 available points for our efforts.

