Sidmouth lady bowlers make good start to Foxlands campaign

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 6936-21-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn Archant

Sidmouth ladies made a good start to their challenge for Foxlands success this indoor season, writes Carol Smith.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Foxlands is a Devon County inter-club competition which is contested by most of the clubs in Devon.

It is certainly a very competitive competition which involves clubs registering a squad of 16 to represent them throughout the campaign.

Teams are also allowed to use a limited amount of unregistered players but it's a seven-month season and that soon seems to deplete us, what with illness, accidents, family commitments, holidays etc.

Let's hope we are all a lot healthier than we seemed to be last season when our campaign was beset with availability woes.

So to our opening game, which was against Plymouth with two rinks contested in Sidmouth and two in Plymouth.

Most of the Plymouth ladies play on the indoor surface at the Life Centre all year round so have a slight advantage on those of us who also play outdoors.

Nevertheless, we all played pretty well and managed to bank four points to their six, which is fine for our first game .

One home team, made up of Paula Button, Chris Hamer, Elaine Reed and skip Jane Painter won 20-17.

The away team of Karen Hollingdale, Paddy Chew, Jill Mison and skip Susie Bonnell, won 21-18.

A good start to the campaign ladies; well done, one and all.