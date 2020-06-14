Sidmouth lady captain Penny leads team to success

Sidmouth ladies enjoyed another fun competition in teams of three last week, writes Angela Coles.

Despite the threat of rain in the forecast we all managed to complete the competition without resorting to waterproofs and umbrellas!

The format required all three scores to count on the par four’s, two scores to count on the par three’s and only one to count on the par fives.

The winning team, with a score of 89 points was our lady captain, Penny Lyne, Mandy Furniss and Sharon O’Brien, winning the competition by finishing six points clear of the field!

Congratulations to Sharon who came through our Academy last year.

In second place, with 83 points, was the trio of Sheila Tallon, Heather Cowan and Judy Ritz.

In third place, with 80 points, came Maria Clapp, Mo Kendall and Angela Hanna. Angela is also a new member who came through the Academy last year.

Well done to Sheila Faulkner for her two on the 15th hole and Gerri Whitrow for her two on the 11th hole.

The condition of our golf course continues to improve week by week thanks to the unstinting efforts of our green staff.