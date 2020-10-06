Sidmouth Lady Captain’s Away Day success for Andrea, Penny and Treynetta

The first Monday of October saw 32 intrepid ladies travel to Taunton & Pickeridge Golf Club for the much-awaited Sidmouth Ladies Captain, Penny Lyne’s away day, writes Angela Coles.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic chances to visit other courses have been rather limited.

On arrival the heavy overnight rain had relented and play was able to commence in the dry with just a few drizzly showers during the round but nothing we couldn’t cope with!

The format was teams of three with three scores to count on the par three’s, two scores on the par fives and the best score on the part fours.

The winning trio, with a score of 67 points, was Andrea Milton, Penny Anderson and Treynetta Haynes, in second place scoring 65 points was Gerri Whitrow, Chris Cave and Ros Eaton on count back from Angela Coles, Heather Cowan and Jill Jeffreys who were in third place.

There were two nearest the pin prizes and they were won by Mo Kendall on the sixth hole and nearest the pin in two on the 14th by Angela Coles.

Thanks, must go to Taunton & Pickeridge Golf Club for looking after us both on and off the course, particularly for the hot coffee and pasties from the buggy which fortified us during the round!

Thanks to Penny for organising the day which was enjoyed by everyone.