Sidmouth Lady Captain’s Day proves to be a huge hit
PUBLISHED: 10:26 17 January 2019
Archant
The main event of the past week at the club was that special occasion that is ‘Lady Captain’s Day’ writes Carol Smith.
Always such fun meetings, and this latest one kept up the tradition! The usual format was observed with the lady captain’s teams (that’s yours truly), pitted against the lady vice captain’s teams.
However, as we do not have a lady vice captain, last year’s captain - Mary – stepped in.
The theme for the meeting was to wear bright clothing to provide cheer on grey winter days!
There was a terrific turnout with a full complement of players – 24 – in the morning session and 18 for the afternoon session.
Between games, some 55 ladies, together with our club president Stuart, sat down to a lovely lunch.
The dining party included those bowlers at present not bowling, including yours truly, due to health reasons – which, in my case, is down to recently having a knee replacement.
It was also good to see some of our ‘golden oldies’ whom we also invite. I might add some of them were truly golden in their bowling days!
Our lunch was set up and served by four of our men, duly dressed in their dicky bows (and other clothing of course!).
In charge of the dining operation was our men’s captain, Ken, together with his helpers – Brian, Mike and Bob – who all did a sterling job and even did all the clearing up! Of course, another ‘key player’ in terms of the social side of the day was our wonderful bar steward Mick!
Now to the bowling – as is traditional, the vice captain usually wins, but, it must also be recorded, not with such enormous scores as this latest meeting served up – I blame selection!
Out of the six rinks, my teams won on one in the morning and one in the afternoon, which means that the vice/past captain’s team won on the other four! This all added up to a massive aggregate score of 121 shots to 69 in favour of the vice/past captain’s team.
Just as well that after three ‘dry’ weeks, I was able to have a drink or two to ease the pain - that pain coming from the manner of the defeat and not from my knee!
That said, it really was a lovely day, and I hope a day enjoyed by all who took part in it.
The captain’s winning teams were; Gill Cronk, Ann England, Mary Smith and skip Chris Hamer (24-13) and Ann Elwood, Marie Timms and skip Susie Bonnell (16-5).
The vice/past captain’s best teams were; Jenny Crow, Jean Green, Sandra Wheeler and skip Karen Hollingdale (31-6) and Mary Meadows, Chrissie Leedham and skip Valerie Newnham (26-7).