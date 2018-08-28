Sidmouth Lady Captain’s Day proves to be a huge hit

The morning teams who took part in the Lady captain's teams versus the lady vice captain's teams meeting at Sidmouth. Picture CAROL SMITH Archant

The main event of the past week at the club was that special occasion that is ‘Lady Captain’s Day’ writes Carol Smith.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Brian with his trolley during the luncehon at the lady captain's team versus the ;ady vice captain's teams meeting.Picture CAROL SMITH Brian with his trolley during the luncehon at the lady captain's team versus the ;ady vice captain's teams meeting.Picture CAROL SMITH

Always such fun meetings, and this latest one kept up the tradition! The usual format was observed with the lady captain’s teams (that’s yours truly), pitted against the lady vice captain’s teams.

However, as we do not have a lady vice captain, last year’s captain - Mary – stepped in.

The theme for the meeting was to wear bright clothing to provide cheer on grey winter days!

There was a terrific turnout with a full complement of players – 24 – in the morning session and 18 for the afternoon session.

Sidmouth Bowls Club presidentStuart with Chris Hamer, Mary Smith, Ann England and Gill Cronk at the lady captain's team versus the lady vice captain's team. Picture CAROL SMITH. Sidmouth Bowls Club presidentStuart with Chris Hamer, Mary Smith, Ann England and Gill Cronk at the lady captain's team versus the lady vice captain's team. Picture CAROL SMITH.

Between games, some 55 ladies, together with our club president Stuart, sat down to a lovely lunch.

The dining party included those bowlers at present not bowling, including yours truly, due to health reasons – which, in my case, is down to recently having a knee replacement.

It was also good to see some of our ‘golden oldies’ whom we also invite. I might add some of them were truly golden in their bowling days!

Our lunch was set up and served by four of our men, duly dressed in their dicky bows (and other clothing of course!).

(Left to right) Susie Bonnell, Marie Timms and Ann Elwood, who were winners for the captain's team in the meeting with the vice cpatain's team. Picture CAROL SMITH (Left to right) Susie Bonnell, Marie Timms and Ann Elwood, who were winners for the captain's team in the meeting with the vice cpatain's team. Picture CAROL SMITH

In charge of the dining operation was our men’s captain, Ken, together with his helpers – Brian, Mike and Bob – who all did a sterling job and even did all the clearing up! Of course, another ‘key player’ in terms of the social side of the day was our wonderful bar steward Mick!

Now to the bowling – as is traditional, the vice captain usually wins, but, it must also be recorded, not with such enormous scores as this latest meeting served up – I blame selection!

Out of the six rinks, my teams won on one in the morning and one in the afternoon, which means that the vice/past captain’s team won on the other four! This all added up to a massive aggregate score of 121 shots to 69 in favour of the vice/past captain’s team.

Just as well that after three ‘dry’ weeks, I was able to have a drink or two to ease the pain - that pain coming from the manner of the defeat and not from my knee!

The afternoon teams that took part in the meeting between the captain's teams and the vice captain's teams. Picture CAROL SMITH The afternoon teams that took part in the meeting between the captain's teams and the vice captain's teams. Picture CAROL SMITH

That said, it really was a lovely day, and I hope a day enjoyed by all who took part in it.

The captain’s winning teams were; Gill Cronk, Ann England, Mary Smith and skip Chris Hamer (24-13) and Ann Elwood, Marie Timms and skip Susie Bonnell (16-5).

The vice/past captain’s best teams were; Jenny Crow, Jean Green, Sandra Wheeler and skip Karen Hollingdale (31-6) and Mary Meadows, Chrissie Leedham and skip Valerie Newnham (26-7).