Sidmouth Lady Captain’s Spring Meeting success for threesome

The third placed team at Lady Captain's Spring Meeting; (left to right) Gerri Whitrow, Andrea Milton and Angela Coles together with lady captain Gill Paddon (right). Picture SGC. Archant

The penultimate Saturday of March saw the Sidmouth Golf Club lady captain, Gill Paddon, host the Spring Meeting, which is the start of the new golf season, writes Pauline Couldwell.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sidmouth lady captain Gill Paddon presents the prizes to the winning team of her Spring Meeting (left to right) Gill, Sheila Faulkner (centre) and Pauline Couldwell (right. The other member of the winning team was Margaret Thompson (not pictured). Picture SIDMOUTH GOLF CLUB. Sidmouth lady captain Gill Paddon presents the prizes to the winning team of her Spring Meeting (left to right) Gill, Sheila Faulkner (centre) and Pauline Couldwell (right. The other member of the winning team was Margaret Thompson (not pictured). Picture SIDMOUTH GOLF CLUB.

There were an amazing 36 ladies participating in a three-ball Texas scramble and as the weather was dry, if a little overcast, it was the perfect start to the season.

Gill presented a pot of beautiful spring plants to each winning team member as follows.

In first place, scoring a nett 61, were Sheila Faulkner, Margaret Thompson and Pauline Couldwell. Second, on nett 62.4, were Ros Eaton, Mo Borer and Yvonne Anning, and, in third place, on nett 64, were Gerri Whitrow, Andrea Milton and Angela Coles. The County Prize was played as a Par competition last year and the aggregate of the four best scores of each player was taken to find the winner, who was Maria Clapp. Mo Kendall was in second place and they were both presented with their prizes by Gill, lady captain. Well done!