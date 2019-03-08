Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Sidmouth Lady Captain’s Spring Meeting success for threesome

PUBLISHED: 17:58 29 March 2019 | UPDATED: 17:59 29 March 2019

The third placed team at Lady Captain's Spring Meeting; (left to right) Gerri Whitrow, Andrea Milton and Angela Coles together with lady captain Gill Paddon (right). Picture SGC.

The third placed team at Lady Captain's Spring Meeting; (left to right) Gerri Whitrow, Andrea Milton and Angela Coles together with lady captain Gill Paddon (right). Picture SGC.

Archant

The penultimate Saturday of March saw the Sidmouth Golf Club lady captain, Gill Paddon, host the Spring Meeting, which is the start of the new golf season, writes Pauline Couldwell.

Sidmouth lady captain Gill Paddon presents the prizes to the winning team of her Spring Meeting (left to right) Gill, Sheila Faulkner (centre) and Pauline Couldwell (right. The other member of the winning team was Margaret Thompson (not pictured). Picture SIDMOUTH GOLF CLUB.Sidmouth lady captain Gill Paddon presents the prizes to the winning team of her Spring Meeting (left to right) Gill, Sheila Faulkner (centre) and Pauline Couldwell (right. The other member of the winning team was Margaret Thompson (not pictured). Picture SIDMOUTH GOLF CLUB.

There were an amazing 36 ladies participating in a three-ball Texas scramble and as the weather was dry, if a little overcast, it was the perfect start to the season.

Gill presented a pot of beautiful spring plants to each winning team member as follows.

In first place, scoring a nett 61, were Sheila Faulkner, Margaret Thompson and Pauline Couldwell. Second, on nett 62.4, were Ros Eaton, Mo Borer and Yvonne Anning, and, in third place, on nett 64, were Gerri Whitrow, Andrea Milton and Angela Coles. The County Prize was played as a Par competition last year and the aggregate of the four best scores of each player was taken to find the winner, who was Maria Clapp. Mo Kendall was in second place and they were both presented with their prizes by Gill, lady captain. Well done!

The second placed team at the lady captain's Spring Meeting (left to right) Ros Eaton, Mo Borer and Yvonne Anning with lady captain Gill Paddon. Picture SGCThe second placed team at the lady captain's Spring Meeting (left to right) Ros Eaton, Mo Borer and Yvonne Anning with lady captain Gill Paddon. Picture SGC

Most Read

Formal warning issued to homeless man living in Sidmouth

Blackdown House, EDDC's new Honiton HQ. Picture: Callum Lawton

‘Time for something different’ - Sidmouth business has plans for new venture

Pure Indulgence's current shop front.

Sidmouth’s fatberg to feature on BBC’s Blue Planet

The fatberg under Sidmouth. Picture: South West Water

A3052 block near Sidford after car overturns

Devon and Cornwall Police were called to the scene.

Almost 1,000 homes could be built on brownfield land in East Devon

Almost 1,000 homes could be built on brownfield land in East Devon. Picture: Radar

Most Read

Formal warning issued to homeless man living in Sidmouth

Blackdown House, EDDC's new Honiton HQ. Picture: Callum Lawton

‘Time for something different’ - Sidmouth business has plans for new venture

Pure Indulgence's current shop front.

Sidmouth’s fatberg to feature on BBC’s Blue Planet

The fatberg under Sidmouth. Picture: South West Water

A3052 block near Sidford after car overturns

Devon and Cornwall Police were called to the scene.

Almost 1,000 homes could be built on brownfield land in East Devon

Almost 1,000 homes could be built on brownfield land in East Devon. Picture: Radar

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth Running Club’s David Skinner completes 100 Parkruns with Killerton run

Sidmouth Running Club's David Skinner being presented with a trophy for completing his 100th Parkrun. Picture SIDMOUTH RUNNING CLUB

Clay stars as Town serve up ‘best team show of the season’

Sidmouth Town at home to Central. Ref shsp 14 19TI 1114. Picture: Terry Ife

Ottery’s season is bubbling towards a glorious end

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Lady Captain’s Spring Meeting success for threesome

The third placed team at Lady Captain's Spring Meeting; (left to right) Gerri Whitrow, Andrea Milton and Angela Coles together with lady captain Gill Paddon (right). Picture SGC.

Ottery Under-13s book League Cup final berth after superb floodlit win

Ottery St Mary U13s after their League Cup semi-final success. Picture STEPHEN UPSHER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists