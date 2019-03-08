Advanced search

Sidmouth lady captain's team win the 'end of season' trophy

PUBLISHED: 12:00 17 October 2019

Sidmouth GolfG Club lady captain ill Paddon (left) receiving the Captain v Secretary Cup from the lady secretary, Mo Kendall. Picture: SIDMOUTH GOLF CLUB

Sidmouth GolfG Club lady captain ill Paddon (left) receiving the Captain v Secretary Cup from the lady secretary, Mo Kendall. Picture: SIDMOUTH GOLF CLUB

The lady captain's team versus the lady secretary's team cup was presented to Sidmouth Ladies' Section by Mrs Jill Powell in 1981, writes Pauline Couldwell.

It is contested annually at the end of the golf season, usually in October.

It is a singles match play competition and this year there were 26 ladies who took part.

The weather was dry and sunny, which was very unexpected as the course had been closed all weekend owing to waterlogging!

However, although it was wet underfoot, the conditions were not too bad and the competition could go ahead.

In what proved to be a close contest throughout with many of the matches going the distance, the overall result was one of seven-and-a-half to five-and-a-half in favour of the lady captain's team who claim the trophy for the next 12 months.

