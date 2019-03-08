Sidmouth lady duo into Doris Willes-Little Trophy quarter-finals

A generic golf picture Picture ARCHANT Archant

Sheila Faulkner and Marie Timms represented Sidmouth Golf Club in the second round of the prestigious Doris Willes-Little Trophy, writes Pauline Couldwell.

The match was against a pair from Torquay and was played at Bigbury Golf Club.

This is an inter-club competition that has a format of foursomes where one of the pair drives the odd holes and the other drives on the evens, they then play alternate shots until the ball is holed, ideally in less shots than the opposing pair.

Sheila and Marie played very well together and beat Bigbury, which means they are into the quarter-finals of the competition where they will meet a dup from Stover Golf Club.

Well done, ladies, this is an excellent achievement.