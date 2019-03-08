Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Sidmouth lady duo into Doris Willes-Little Trophy quarter-finals

PUBLISHED: 10:20 29 June 2019 | UPDATED: 10:20 29 June 2019

A generic golf picture Picture ARCHANT

A generic golf picture Picture ARCHANT

Archant

Sheila Faulkner and Marie Timms represented Sidmouth Golf Club in the second round of the prestigious Doris Willes-Little Trophy, writes Pauline Couldwell.

The match was against a pair from Torquay and was played at Bigbury Golf Club.

This is an inter-club competition that has a format of foursomes where one of the pair drives the odd holes and the other drives on the evens, they then play alternate shots until the ball is holed, ideally in less shots than the opposing pair.

Sheila and Marie played very well together and beat Bigbury, which means they are into the quarter-finals of the competition where they will meet a dup from Stover Golf Club.

Well done, ladies, this is an excellent achievement.

Most Read

International School student airlifted to hospital

A student from Sidmouth International School was airlifted to hospital from Sidmouth beach. Picture: Denise Wightman

Heavyweight mammoth tooth discovered in garden - but how did it get there?

Colin Boynton, Stephen and Stella Huyshe-Shires and Ann Tanner with the 5.5kilo mammoth tooth found in their garden. Picture: Clarissa Place

Sidmouth Lifeboat welcomes new boat

The boat arrives. Picture: Clarissa Place

Another cliff collapse as beachgoers enjoy summer evening

Beachgoers witnessed another cliff fall at East Beach in Sidmouth. Picture: Clare Luke

Surfs up! New shop to help people ride the waves

Jurassic Paddle Sport owner Guy Russell has opened a surf shop, pictured with Jenny Kim and Maddie Todd outside the shop in Libra Court. Picture: Clarissa Place

Most Read

International School student airlifted to hospital

A student from Sidmouth International School was airlifted to hospital from Sidmouth beach. Picture: Denise Wightman

Heavyweight mammoth tooth discovered in garden - but how did it get there?

Colin Boynton, Stephen and Stella Huyshe-Shires and Ann Tanner with the 5.5kilo mammoth tooth found in their garden. Picture: Clarissa Place

Sidmouth Lifeboat welcomes new boat

The boat arrives. Picture: Clarissa Place

Another cliff collapse as beachgoers enjoy summer evening

Beachgoers witnessed another cliff fall at East Beach in Sidmouth. Picture: Clare Luke

Surfs up! New shop to help people ride the waves

Jurassic Paddle Sport owner Guy Russell has opened a surf shop, pictured with Jenny Kim and Maddie Todd outside the shop in Libra Court. Picture: Clarissa Place

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth lady duo into Doris Willes-Little Trophy quarter-finals

A generic golf picture Picture ARCHANT

John thanks club for fun, fellowship and fundraising during year as president

Sidmouth Rotary Club's John Kinch hands over the presidental chain to Keith Walton at the Victoria Hotel. Picture: Clarissa Place

Gently crashing waves along the shoreline of Seaton beach

Seaton sculpture. Ref mha 14 17TI 0552. Picture: Terry Ife

German Riesling wine is so good, especially with a picnic

German Riesling

The great wide debate - who has sent down the most wides in the Tolchards Devon Cricket League?

Picture: Thinkstock
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists