Sidmouth lady trio edged out in Devon Benevolent Triples

The Sidmouth trio, Chrissie Leedham, Chris Radburn and Liz Boyle, who played in the county competition, the Benevolent Triples. Picture: CAROL SMITH Archant

Three Sidmouth ladies; Chrissie Leedham, Chris Radburn and Liz Boyle got together to try their hand at a Devon county competition, the Benevolent Triples, writes Carol Smith.

Their first game was against a team from Axminster and they duly won to move onto a second round game against a very strong Seaton team - and again won!

That set them up with a third game against another strong - and very experienced - trio from Ottery St Mary.

The Sidmouth three got off to a fine start and led for much of the contest. However, disaster struck on the 17th end with then loss of several shots.

That all meant, with one end to play, recovery was impossible"

Had they had won it would have put them into the Section Three final. All in all this will prove to be a great experience for them and it's so good to see new faces in these competitions.

So, very well done, to them, and better luck next year ladies.

In other news, the Sidmouth ladies Over-50s League Yellow team enjoyed a great success in their meeting with Feniton, winning on both rinks and overall to bank a full-house of six points.

The teams were: Sandra Wheeler, Paddy Chew and skip Valerie Newnham, 25-7, and Mary Meadows, Karen Hollingdale and skip Susie Bonnell, 16-12. This truly is a great result - well done, ladies.

Alas, the Yellows success was not matched by the Blues as they were beaten in their away match at Crediton Green where they did at least, manage a rink win and so banked two points for their efforts.

The winning rink comprised of Sue Turner, Jan Thomson and skip Carol Smith, 16-13.

On a beautiful sunny Sunday evening, Sidmouth ladies played the National TopClub game at home against Torquay Belgrave.

In the previous round the team had won against Honiton thanks to winning three of the four disciplines.

No such outcome this time though as Sidmouth lost three of the four. The one victory came in the singles with Jane Painter winning 21-12.

There was a 'near thing' in the triples with Chrissie Leedham, Anita Mason and skip Susie Bonnell being edged out by just two shots at 15-13.

The next round would have been against Torquay Kings who defeated Sidmouth in the competition last year on their way to eventually winning the title.

Kings have brilliant national and international players and most of them are in their 20s!

Sidmouth Men are doing very well in County competitions.

In the Foxlands competition, which is played as one rink at home and one rink away, they defeated Chardstock 42-25 which took them into a semi-final meeting with Seaton, who they beat 38-35. All that now means the men will contest the Section Three final against Madeira.

There's also good news from some Sidmouth success in individual competitions.

David Timms, Bill Sbeerman and Mick Cox, are through to the Section Three final of the County Unbadged Triples and Zena Johnson and John Mason are through to the Section Three A final of the County Mixed Pairs. We wish them all great success.