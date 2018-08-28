Sidmouth ‘legend’ honoured as Volunteer of the Year by Devon Tennis

Sidmouth Tennis Club secretary ‘Di’ Kendall-Torry with the ‘Devon Tennis Volunteer of the Year’ award that she received from Sir Simon Day, the President of the Devon LTA. Picture SIDMOUTH TENNIS CLUB Archant

Former Sidmouth hotelier, and secretary of the town’s Tennis Club, ‘Di’ Kendall-Torry, has been honoured as the ‘Volunteer of the Year,’ by Devon Lawn Tennis Association (LTA), writes Vici Topping.

The award marks the work that went in to secure the LTA ‘Tennismark,’ badge of quality, and after a year which saw membership go to more than 200.

Sidmouth Tennis Club chairman Martin Dawes said: ‘This recognition is very well deserved.

“Di is fundamental to making the club an open, safe and friendly place for adults and juniors.

“Although the award was for her achievements in 2018, Di has been secretary for more than 12 years, and been a member for longer.

“Without people like Di, clubs like Sidmouth ,which work to provide a place for people of all ages and abilities to enjoy sport, would simply fold up’.

The award was presented by Sir Simon Day, the President of the Devon LTA and former chair of Devon County Council, at an awards ceremony in Exeter held on January 30, at the Devon LTA, AGM.

Along with a cup, certificate and a cheque for £25, there is the chance to be recognised at a regional level and be honoured during the Wimbledon championship.

Speaking after the presentation, Di said: “Tennis has been a major part of my life and I have loved playing in the Exeter and District League for over 20 years.

“People usually get hold of me when they are thinking of reconnecting or taking it up, and I simply say to come along and give it a try.

“I am very grateful to the Devon LTA for giving me this award. It really was wholly unexpected.”

Sidmouth Tennis Club is part of the Sidmouth Cricket, Tennis and Croquet Club at the Fortfield and welcomes adults and juniors of all levels of ability for play, coaching and tennis based fitness sessions. For more information please contact Vici Topping at tvici@yahoo.co.uk