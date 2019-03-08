Advanced search

Sidmouth martial art student wins the Junior Retribution area champion title

PUBLISHED: 19:25 08 November 2019 | UPDATED: 19:25 08 November 2019

Jamie White after being crowned the Junior Retribution area champion title in the 40kg category. Picture VICTORIA NUNN

Jamie White after being crowned the Junior Retribution area champion title in the 40kg category. Picture VICTORIA NUNN

Archant

Jamie White, the younger brother of Sidmouth's British kick boxing champion Jack Nunn, is now following in the footsteps of his sibling.

With Jack already the British champion at the 60kg weight and also ranked at number seven in the 57kg category in terms of the national rankings, Jamie has begun his route to the top by winning the Junior Retribution area champion title in the 40kg category.

In what was a tough encounter that ran over five one-and-a-half minute rounds, young Jamie was appearing in his first competitive action in the colours of Team Chaos Devon for the contest that took place in Camden Town London. He proved too much for his opponent to end a worthy winner. Jamie, who is a year seven student at Sidmouth College, has been attending martial art classes since he was five.

He was also involved in the tar barrels that took place again this week in Ottery St Mary, with his participation continuing what has become a family tradition.

Most Read

Man dies after car goes over cliff in Sidmouth

Peak Hill Road. Picture: Terry Ife

Car goes over cliff in Sidmouth

Emergency services are on the scene. Picture: Ian Lange

Sidmouth cliff death ‘not suspicious’

The scene in Sidmouth involving a car that fell from the cliff top. Ref shs 45 19TI 3508. Picture: Terry Ife

Tar Barrel organisers ‘disappointed’ as crowds avoid car parks

Ottery Tar Barrels 2019. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Man who died after car went over Sidmouth cliffs formally identified

The scene in Sidmouth involving a car that fell from the cliff top. Ref shs 45 19TI 3510. Picture: Terry Ife

Most Read

Man dies after car goes over cliff in Sidmouth

Peak Hill Road. Picture: Terry Ife

Car goes over cliff in Sidmouth

Emergency services are on the scene. Picture: Ian Lange

Sidmouth cliff death ‘not suspicious’

The scene in Sidmouth involving a car that fell from the cliff top. Ref shs 45 19TI 3508. Picture: Terry Ife

Tar Barrel organisers ‘disappointed’ as crowds avoid car parks

Ottery Tar Barrels 2019. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Man who died after car went over Sidmouth cliffs formally identified

The scene in Sidmouth involving a car that fell from the cliff top. Ref shs 45 19TI 3510. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Otters beaten at Roselands as poor run of away form continues

Double figure win sets up SOHC ladies 1st XI for top-of-the-table clash with Exe III

Ladies hockey.

Sidmouth martial art student wins the Junior Retribution area champion title

Jamie White after being crowned the Junior Retribution area champion title in the 40kg category. Picture VICTORIA NUNN

Tipton CCs Phil Tolley crowned ‘Batsman of the Year’ for 13th consecutive season

Tipton Cricket Clubs David Birch receives the 2019 bowling award from Dave Alford. Picture: PHIL WRIGHT

Sidmouth Running Club members out in force for the inaugural LMS Events Sidmouth 10k

Sidmouth Running Club members at the inaugural LM Events Sidmouth 10k. Picture: BRUCE BOULTON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists