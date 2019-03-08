Sidmouth martial art student wins the Junior Retribution area champion title

Jamie White after being crowned the Junior Retribution area champion title in the 40kg category. Picture VICTORIA NUNN Archant

Jamie White, the younger brother of Sidmouth's British kick boxing champion Jack Nunn, is now following in the footsteps of his sibling.

With Jack already the British champion at the 60kg weight and also ranked at number seven in the 57kg category in terms of the national rankings, Jamie has begun his route to the top by winning the Junior Retribution area champion title in the 40kg category.

In what was a tough encounter that ran over five one-and-a-half minute rounds, young Jamie was appearing in his first competitive action in the colours of Team Chaos Devon for the contest that took place in Camden Town London. He proved too much for his opponent to end a worthy winner. Jamie, who is a year seven student at Sidmouth College, has been attending martial art classes since he was five.

He was also involved in the tar barrels that took place again this week in Ottery St Mary, with his participation continuing what has become a family tradition.