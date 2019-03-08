Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Sidmouth Mavis Vanstone Rose Bowl joy for Marian Andrews

PUBLISHED: 08:39 06 July 2019

A generic golf picture Picture ARCHANT

A generic golf picture Picture ARCHANT

Archant

Twenty-nine ladies entered the Mavis Vanstone Rose Bowl stableford competition, writes Pauline Couldwell.

The Rose Bowl was presented in 2015 by Ron Vanstone in memory of his wife, a past Sidmouth Golf Club ladies captain.

The winner was Marian Andrews with 36 points, just one point ahead of runner-up Maria Clapp who scored 35 points.

This is another well deserved win in the last few weeks for Marian. Perhaps her new socks from the golf shop are now her lucky socks.There were no two's recorded.

Most Read

Sidmouth student’s family thanks to rescuers for saving their ‘beautiful girl’

Sidmouth beach. Ref shs 27 19TI 7122. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth cafe goes on the market

Browns' Kitchen. Picture: Stonesmith

Investigations into serious sexual assault in Sidmouth

Police are investigating a serious sexual assault in Sidmouth. Picture: Mark Atherton

BREAKING: Recovery operation underway as car flips on roof

Four Elms Hill. Ref shs 31 17TI 8340. Picture: Terry Ife

‘Phenomenal’ lifesavers thanked for saving 14-year-old’s life

Gareth Topping and Richard Baker from Sidmouth International School, thank Maddie Todd, Guy Russell, Guy Bennett and Martin Barnard. Ref shs 27 19TI 7127. Picture: Terry Ife

Most Read

Sidmouth student’s family thanks to rescuers for saving their ‘beautiful girl’

Sidmouth beach. Ref shs 27 19TI 7122. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth cafe goes on the market

Browns' Kitchen. Picture: Stonesmith

Investigations into serious sexual assault in Sidmouth

Police are investigating a serious sexual assault in Sidmouth. Picture: Mark Atherton

BREAKING: Recovery operation underway as car flips on roof

Four Elms Hill. Ref shs 31 17TI 8340. Picture: Terry Ife

‘Phenomenal’ lifesavers thanked for saving 14-year-old’s life

Gareth Topping and Richard Baker from Sidmouth International School, thank Maddie Todd, Guy Russell, Guy Bennett and Martin Barnard. Ref shs 27 19TI 7127. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Bob Cooks up success in Veterans Cup while Cushing nets Sidmouth Jewellers joy

Golf club and ball

Sidmouth Mavis Vanstone Rose Bowl joy for Marian Andrews

A generic golf picture Picture ARCHANT

Sidmouth Running Club gets terrific boost from the Keith Owen Fund

(Left to right) Sidmouth Running Club coaches Claire, Liz, Kerry with the Mighty Green SRC Juniors group. Picture SIDMOUTH RUNNING CLUB

Sidmouth ladies’ Presidents team net fine win against Honiton

Golf club and ball

Have a quack at Sidmouth’s duck race

Children at the 2017 Duck Derby. Ref shs 28-17TI 7061. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists