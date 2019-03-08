Sidmouth Mavis Vanstone Rose Bowl joy for Marian Andrews

A generic golf picture Picture ARCHANT Archant

Twenty-nine ladies entered the Mavis Vanstone Rose Bowl stableford competition, writes Pauline Couldwell.

The Rose Bowl was presented in 2015 by Ron Vanstone in memory of his wife, a past Sidmouth Golf Club ladies captain.

The winner was Marian Andrews with 36 points, just one point ahead of runner-up Maria Clapp who scored 35 points.

This is another well deserved win in the last few weeks for Marian. Perhaps her new socks from the golf shop are now her lucky socks.There were no two's recorded.