Sidmouth Medal 11 competition success for Mo Borer

PUBLISHED: 08:09 06 September 2019

Last Saturday a dozen ladies played the Medal 11 competition, the Saturday competitions are arranged to enable ladies who, for various reasons, cannot play on the traditional Wednesday's Ladies Day, writes Pauline Couldwell.

Of course, any lady member can play. The more, the merrier.

Mo Borer was the winner with an excellent nett 65 and she had a well deserved handicap cut of three shots to 26. It was a close contest for the minor places with countback called into play and it saw Michelle Bowers take second and Liz Chance third after both players came in with nett 69 scores. There were no twos recorded on the day.

Monday was first of the friendly matches which are played to give players the chance of experiencing competition matchplay in a friendly format.

These are played in pairs greensome format and the rules of golf are adhered to the games, but the inexperienced player is helped in different situations by playing with someone else which gives them confidence when they move on to singles matches in a more competitive competition.

There were four pairs from Sidmouth welcoming four pairs from East Devon. In these matches the result really does not matter, what does is that everyone enjoys a friendly experience.

Wednesday was the monthly County Prize played as a stableford format. There were 22 players and Gerri Whitrow was the winner with 37 points. Liz Chance came second, one point behind with 36, closely followed by Yvonne Anning in third place with 34 points. No twos were recorded.

