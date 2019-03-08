Advanced search

Sidmouth medal six success for Gerri Whitrow

PUBLISHED: 11:02 28 June 2019 | UPDATED: 11:02 28 June 2019

Golf on a foggy day! Picture TERRY IFE

On a muggy, drizzly Wednesday, 29 players entered the EGU medal six competition, writes Pauline Couldwell.

The weather forecast had predicted that it would clear by lunchtime, but it was not to be thus the later playing golfers arrived back very bedraggled.

Gerri Whitrow won with an excellent nett 66, again earning herself a handicap cut to 35.

In second place was Annie Carter, again with an excellent score of nett 69 and her handicap is cut to 34 and Angela Coles came third with nett 70.

Angela Coles was the division One winner, Jane Renken won Division Two and Gerri Whitrow won Division Three.

All three qualify for entry into the Gertie Skinner Trophy which will be held towards the end of the season.

A putting competition was also run alongside with the winner putting out with the least number of shots.

The winner was Angela Coles who received a sleeve of balls.

Sheila Faulkner and Marie Timms scored a two on the fourth hole, whilst Sheila Tallon and Janet Humberstone scored a two on the 11th.

