Sidmouth men bowl to superb win over Madeira

PUBLISHED: 13:19 15 January 2019

Sidmouth bowls mixed pairs competition. Ref shsp 23-17TI 3932. Picture: Terry Ife

The past week was a quiet but very successful one for the Sidmouth men’s team, writes Ken Wheeler.

Our sole fixture was a home friendly on Wednesday afternoon against our close neighbours and friends from Madeira BC in Exmouth.

At the outset, a very close match appeared to be on the cards. After nine ends and just before the tea break, Sidmouth had one rink leading by one shot, another losing by one shot and the other rink was dead level. The overall score was 22-22.

They say it can all change after tea and this was certainly the case in this match.

In recent weeks Sidmouth have, on several occasions, lost their way towards the back end of matches.

However, on this occasion the tea-break seemed to work wonders and Sidmouth finally finished the match with an emphatic 72-48 shot victory winning on two of the three rinks played.

Leading the way was the rink of David Pearson, Phil Meadows, Wilf Radburn and skip Ken Wheeler, who dropped just one shot in the last 12 ends to record a resounding 30-9 victory. They were ably supported by a fine 22-13 win by Harry Carpenter, Brian Barber, Bert Hague and Chris Nappin.

