Sidmouth men bring curtain down on InterClub campaign

Sidmouth bowls mixed pairs competition. Ref shsp 23-17TI 3929. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Sidmouth men played the final match of their 2019/20 InterClub campaign when they took on Kingsley from Westward Ho!, writes Carol Smith.

Of the four rinks that saw action, there was a win at home for one and similar for one of the away rinks.

The away rink that enjoyed an excellent 23-17 success comprised of Ray Tallent, Tim Crow, David Timms and skip Mick Cox while the successful home rink was the one of Roy Jeffries, Ron Clint, John Chew and skip Wilf Radburn, who won 20-18.

The team banked four points for their efforts.

A special mention for Ron Clint, he made his debut in this highly competitive game, which is quite an achievement given he only started bowling at the beginning of this indoor season!