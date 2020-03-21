Advanced search

Sidmouth men bring curtain down on InterClub campaign

PUBLISHED: 17:29 21 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:30 21 March 2020

Sidmouth bowls mixed pairs competition. Ref shsp 23-17TI 3929. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth bowls mixed pairs competition. Ref shsp 23-17TI 3929. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Sidmouth men played the final match of their 2019/20 InterClub campaign when they took on Kingsley from Westward Ho!, writes Carol Smith.

Of the four rinks that saw action, there was a win at home for one and similar for one of the away rinks.

The away rink that enjoyed an excellent 23-17 success comprised of Ray Tallent, Tim Crow, David Timms and skip Mick Cox while the successful home rink was the one of Roy Jeffries, Ron Clint, John Chew and skip Wilf Radburn, who won 20-18.

The team banked four points for their efforts.

A special mention for Ron Clint, he made his debut in this highly competitive game, which is quite an achievement given he only started bowling at the beginning of this indoor season!

Most Read

Does Sidmouth have its own Banksy? Spot Sidmouth’s graffiti gulls

Seagull Graffiti in Sidmouth Ref shs 11 20TI 0454 Picture: Terry Ife

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

One new coronavirus case in Devon. Picture: Getty Images

Self-isolating? These businesses will deliver to your doorstep in Sidmouth and Ottery

Carl East of Winstone's book shop, now offering delivery Ref shs 12 20TI 7812 Picture: Terry Ife

Flytippers dump bed and sofa outside Harcombe resident’s home

The flytipped waste dumped outside James Wollacott's home in Harcombe, Sidmouth. Picture: James Woollacott

Latest confirmed coronavirus figures for Devon

One new coronavirus case in Devon. Picture: Getty Images

Most Read

Does Sidmouth have its own Banksy? Spot Sidmouth’s graffiti gulls

Seagull Graffiti in Sidmouth Ref shs 11 20TI 0454 Picture: Terry Ife

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

One new coronavirus case in Devon. Picture: Getty Images

Self-isolating? These businesses will deliver to your doorstep in Sidmouth and Ottery

Carl East of Winstone's book shop, now offering delivery Ref shs 12 20TI 7812 Picture: Terry Ife

Flytippers dump bed and sofa outside Harcombe resident’s home

The flytipped waste dumped outside James Wollacott's home in Harcombe, Sidmouth. Picture: James Woollacott

Latest confirmed coronavirus figures for Devon

One new coronavirus case in Devon. Picture: Getty Images

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Ottery St Mary FC chairman: ‘Covid-19 will take football to the brink’

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth men bring curtain down on InterClub campaign

Sidmouth bowls mixed pairs competition. Ref shsp 23-17TI 3929. Picture: Terry Ife

Coronavirus: Coping without sport, a call to arms

A quiet country lane in Somerset

ECB announces no professional cricket played in England and Wales until May 28

A cricket ball on the scorers table.

All pubs, cafes and restaurants across Devon to close from tonight to halt coronavirus

A screen-grab of Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak speaking in Downing Street as they shut down pubs, clubs, cafes and restaurants. Picture: PA Video/PA Wire
Drive 24