Sidmouth men edged out in County Over-60s League meeting with Isca

Bowls. Archant

Sidmouth men, having already lost to Isca in a Denny Cup tie, met the Exeter-based team in the County Over-60s League, writes Carol Smith.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Although our two home rinks lost by an overall shot difference of minus nine, the two away rinks at Isca managed to finish eight shots in credit.

That was largely due to a magnificent 29-11 win for the rink of Jim Brown, Chas Coates, Allan Davis and skip Chris Nappin.

The overall score could not have been closer and, although the outcome was the same as the earlier meeting, this time the margin between the teams at the end was a single shot with Isca winning 73-72.

Sidmouth ladies were also involved in a Foxlands League fixture, taking on the powerful team that is Torquay United.

Both home teams did well against fierce opposition! The home rink of Jean Brimson, Janice Quinn, Valeire Newnham and skip Carol Smith won by three shots while the other home rink lost by the same margin.