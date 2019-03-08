Advanced search

Sidmouth men edged out in County Over-60s League meeting with Isca

PUBLISHED: 09:40 08 November 2019

Bowls.

Bowls.

Archant

Sidmouth men, having already lost to Isca in a Denny Cup tie, met the Exeter-based team in the County Over-60s League, writes Carol Smith.

Although our two home rinks lost by an overall shot difference of minus nine, the two away rinks at Isca managed to finish eight shots in credit.

That was largely due to a magnificent 29-11 win for the rink of Jim Brown, Chas Coates, Allan Davis and skip Chris Nappin.

The overall score could not have been closer and, although the outcome was the same as the earlier meeting, this time the margin between the teams at the end was a single shot with Isca winning 73-72.

Sidmouth ladies were also involved in a Foxlands League fixture, taking on the powerful team that is Torquay United.

Both home teams did well against fierce opposition! The home rink of Jean Brimson, Janice Quinn, Valeire Newnham and skip Carol Smith won by three shots while the other home rink lost by the same margin.

Most Read

Man dies after car goes over cliff in Sidmouth

Peak Hill Road. Picture: Terry Ife

Car goes over cliff in Sidmouth

Emergency services are on the scene. Picture: Ian Lange

Sidmouth cliff death ‘not suspicious’

The scene in Sidmouth involving a car that fell from the cliff top. Ref shs 45 19TI 3508. Picture: Terry Ife

Tar Barrel organisers ‘disappointed’ as crowds avoid car parks

Ottery Tar Barrels 2019. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Ottery Tar Barrels 2019: ‘Do not abandon cars’ in town says organisers

Ottery Tar Barrels. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Most Read

Man dies after car goes over cliff in Sidmouth

Peak Hill Road. Picture: Terry Ife

Car goes over cliff in Sidmouth

Emergency services are on the scene. Picture: Ian Lange

Sidmouth cliff death ‘not suspicious’

The scene in Sidmouth involving a car that fell from the cliff top. Ref shs 45 19TI 3508. Picture: Terry Ife

Tar Barrel organisers ‘disappointed’ as crowds avoid car parks

Ottery Tar Barrels 2019. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Ottery Tar Barrels 2019: ‘Do not abandon cars’ in town says organisers

Ottery Tar Barrels. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth Chiefs in Friday night action at North Petherton

The Sidmouth RFC Blackmore clubhouse during the televising of the 2019 rugby World Cup final. Picture: SIDMOUTH RFC

Otterettes boss speaks about the derby win and looks ahead to Sunday’s game

Sidmouth men edged out in County Over-60s League meeting with Isca

Bowls.

Sidmouth Rose Bowl and Rose Basket meeting success for Angela Coles

Golf generic picture

SOHC 4ths score three away goals but end up beaten by top-of-the-table Chard

Sidmouth & Ottery 1st mens team at home to University of Exeter. Ref shsp 46 18TI 4446. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists