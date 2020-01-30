Sidmouth men land first Devon InterClub success with win over Dawlish

The top rink for Sidmouth in the InterClub success over Dawlish. Picture: SBC Archant

Sidmouth men enjoyed Saturday morning success when they met Dawlish in a Devon InterClub fixture, writes Carol Smith.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

After many close matches in the competition, at long last they were able to celebrate a first victory - better later than never chaps!

It was an excellent win too, as they defeated Dawlish on both the rinks contested in Sidmouth and on one of the two played in South Devon.

It all added up to a splendid overall margin of victory of 27 shots, which also meant a dozen points banked by the team.

Top rink honours went to the quartet of Roy Jeffries, Tim Crow, David Timms and skip Mick Cox, who won 31-11.

The men were back in midweek action with a Wednesday meeting against Kingsley in the Devon Over-60s League.

Despite a fantastic win by one team, sadly, the other three rinks suffered defeat.

It was mighty close in terms of the overall score though, with just six shots between the teams at the close with Kingsley scoring 91 to the 85 of Sidmouth.

Top rink honours went to John Richards, David Butler, John Mason and skip Bob Seldon, who bagged a magnificent score of 32-14.