Sidmouth mixed team share the honours with visiting Dartmouth

PUBLISHED: 08:36 05 July 2019 | UPDATED: 08:36 05 July 2019

Sidmouth Golf Club's mixed team entertained Dartmouth on Sunday, writes Pauline Couldwell.

Unfortunately, Dartmouth could only field six pairs due to holiday and family commitments, but there were still familiar faces and long time friends as there has been a long-standing, friendly, but competitive rivalry between Sidmouth and Dartmouth.

Malcolm and Ann Willoughby and Malcolm and Pauline Couldwell were narrowly defeated, but the pairings of Don Cooper and Yvonne Anning and John and Ros Eaton both won their games so it was neck-and-neck with two matches to finish.

Colin Macklin and Judy Ritz were defeated, but the final pair of Paul and Susan Hackett won their game so the final result was a 3-3 draw.

Afterwards, there was a lot of catching up to do with very welcome cool drinks and an excellent roast turkey dinner followed by dessert then tea or coffee supplied by caterers Kerry and Wayne.

Captain-for-the day, John Eaton, thanked the green staff for the excellent course conditions, Kerry and Wayne for the lovely meal, the bar staff and the Dartmouth team for making the journey.

Both team captains stated the return match in a week's time will be eagerly anticipated. But will it be a friendly draw again?

