Sidmouth Monday Eclectic success for Chris Timms

Golf club and ball Archant

After nearly a couple of weeks of inactivity due to the persistent rain making the golf course too wet to enjoy, the Sidmouth senior section finally were able to restart the Monday Eclectic Stableford competition this week, writes Hugh Dorliac.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

In Division One, Chris Timms came out on top with a modest 34 points ahead of Hugh Dorliac on 33 with Brian Margison on 32 in third.

Division Two was led by John White on 36, with Nigel Sharp on 35 and Roy Smith, 26 in the minor places.

A spell of fine dry weather is forecast for the start of the New Year so normal golf service will hopefully continue.