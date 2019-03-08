Sidmouth Moore Cup joy for Maria Clapp

The second Wednesday of May saw 28 ladies playing for The Moore Cup which had been presented by Mrs Moore, a former member, writes Pauline Couldwell.

The weather was most inclement throwing everything at us apart from snow and hailstones!

As this was a stoke play competition, run in conjunction with an EGU medal, the mantra of the day was 'just keep going' and there was great admiration to those players who are in their eighties.

It proved to be a close encounter throughout with countback needed to determine Maria Clapp as the winner with Annie Carter in second place and Gerri Whitrow in third. All had nett 68 and given handicap cuts. Well done, ladies.

The Division One winner was Maria Clapp, Margaret Thompson took the Division Two honours and Annie Carter won Division Three. There were no twos scored on the day.

The Sidmouth ladies' President's Trophy team travelled to Honiton for their latest match.

The team was captained by Maria Clapp and included Sheila Faulkner, Penny Lyne, Maria Timms, Angela Coles, Liz Chance and Ros Eaton.

They battled to the end, but Sheila Faulkner was the only winner so unfortunately the result was a 6-1 defeat. We wish the team better luck next time when they play at East Devon.