Sidmouth net clean sweep success in first mixed match of the season

Golf club and ball Archant

The first mixed match of the season took place at home on Sunday against Teignmouth, writes Pauline Couldwell.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The mixed matches are a great way for golfers to play a less intense format of matchplay as they are usually a greensome format followed by a chance to socialise with old and new acquaintances.

Any lady or gentleman, including new club members, can contact the team captains, Anne and Terry Blackler, if they are interested in playing.

First pair out were ‘captain of the day’ Bob Webber and Marie Timms, who won on the last hole.

Next pair were Malcolm and Pauline Couldwell, who won three and two, followed out by Don Cooper and Yvonne Anning winning, two up.

The fourth pair, Bob and Linda Reynolds, won their match two and one and the final pairing of Paul and Susan Hackett competed the afternoon with another two and one win.

The overall result was a fantastic 5-0 win for the Sidmouth mixed team.

Players from Teignmouth, who hadn’t played at Sidmouth before, were impressed by the spectacular views from the course, which make Sidmouth special.

Everyone was treated to an excellent roast beef dinner followed by dessert and coffee supplied by Kerry and Wayne.

We look forward to the return match at Teignmouth in August, when Teignmouth will endeavour to reverse the result!