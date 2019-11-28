Advanced search

Sidmouth net single shot success in close encounter with Axminster

PUBLISHED: 11:37 28 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:37 28 November 2019

Bowls. Ref exsp 25-16SH 9103. Picture: Simon Horn.

Bowls. Ref exsp 25-16SH 9103. Picture: Simon Horn.

Archant

Sidmouth ladies were in Lane County League action with a match against Honiton ladies, writes Carol Smith.

This is one of those 'two rinks at home and two away' fixtures.

The home rink of Pat Harvie, Jean Green and skip Margaret King had a great game against a very strong Honiton skip, which culminated in an excellent 16-all draw.

The other home rink was beaten. In the away element of the match there was success for one rink and defeat for the other.

The winning rink was the one of Lorna Lever, Paula Button and skip Sue Turner, who enjoyed a 25-17 success which helped towards the banking of three out of the available 10 points.

The ladies were also in action in the first round of the Masons. This is a national Over-60s knockout competition.

Last year, Sidmouth were drawn against a powerful Isca A, and they went out to the Exeter-based team.

Lightning struck twice, for the draw paired the teams again this year and the outcome, for the one rink at home and one rink away format, was the same.

In the home element of the match, Karen Hollingdale, Elaine Reed, Valerie Newnham and skip Jane Painter won with a score of plus three shots.

However, and unfortunately, the away quartet struggled with the pace of the surface at Isca and lost by - well, best left at 'quite a few'! OK, that's it for another year. Here's hoping we get a different draw next time round!

The final action of last week was a mixed friendly meeting with Axminster and what a close encounter this proved to be!

Two of the Sidmouth rinks were beaten by the smallest of margins - a single shot, while the third rink enjoyed a three shot victory which left Sidmouth overall winners by a single shot at 46-45 - it really could not have been any closer!

The rink that won the day for Sidmouth was the one of Dave Lever, Emma Crow, Anita Mason and that chap Wilf Radburn again, who won 17-14. Well done, to everyone involved.

Most Read

Man dies after Sidmouth collision

Police.

‘Gross error in judgement’: drink-driver apologises after crash into church

The damaged Church of St Anthony in ottery. Ref sho 47 19TI 4735. Picture: Terry Ife

‘Significant changes’ will be made if Jurassic Paddle Sports agrees to continue

Maddie Todd, Guy Russell, Livi Mclennan and Josh Roberts at Jurassic Paddle Sports

Sidbury farmer still ‘living the dream’ with passion for ethical farming

Ben Upchurch with his turkeys at Partridge Hill Farm. Ref shs 46 19TI 4131. Picture: Terry Ife

General Election 2019: More GPs and reopening a railway station on Tory candidate’s radar

Simon Jupp, Conservative candidate on Sidmouth Esplanade. Ref shs 46 19TI 4235. Picture: Terry Ife

Most Read

Man dies after Sidmouth collision

Police.

‘Gross error in judgement’: drink-driver apologises after crash into church

The damaged Church of St Anthony in ottery. Ref sho 47 19TI 4735. Picture: Terry Ife

‘Significant changes’ will be made if Jurassic Paddle Sports agrees to continue

Maddie Todd, Guy Russell, Livi Mclennan and Josh Roberts at Jurassic Paddle Sports

Sidbury farmer still ‘living the dream’ with passion for ethical farming

Ben Upchurch with his turkeys at Partridge Hill Farm. Ref shs 46 19TI 4131. Picture: Terry Ife

General Election 2019: More GPs and reopening a railway station on Tory candidate’s radar

Simon Jupp, Conservative candidate on Sidmouth Esplanade. Ref shs 46 19TI 4235. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Jeacock and Thorpe at the double as SOHC men’s 3rd XI see off Yeovil

Sidmouth Raiders serve up super show a s Elmore are hit for seven

Sidmouth’s Fortfield home to host five Devon matches in 2020

Sidmouth Cricket Club at The Fortfield

Sidmouth net single shot success in close encounter with Axminster

Bowls. Ref exsp 25-16SH 9103. Picture: Simon Horn.

Sunday Running back - welcome to the Sunday Mudlarks

The Sidmouth Running Club Sunday Group. Picture: TERRY BEWES
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists