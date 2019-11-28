Sidmouth net single shot success in close encounter with Axminster

Bowls. Ref exsp 25-16SH 9103. Picture: Simon Horn. Archant

Sidmouth ladies were in Lane County League action with a match against Honiton ladies, writes Carol Smith.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

This is one of those 'two rinks at home and two away' fixtures.

The home rink of Pat Harvie, Jean Green and skip Margaret King had a great game against a very strong Honiton skip, which culminated in an excellent 16-all draw.

The other home rink was beaten. In the away element of the match there was success for one rink and defeat for the other.

The winning rink was the one of Lorna Lever, Paula Button and skip Sue Turner, who enjoyed a 25-17 success which helped towards the banking of three out of the available 10 points.

The ladies were also in action in the first round of the Masons. This is a national Over-60s knockout competition.

Last year, Sidmouth were drawn against a powerful Isca A, and they went out to the Exeter-based team.

Lightning struck twice, for the draw paired the teams again this year and the outcome, for the one rink at home and one rink away format, was the same.

In the home element of the match, Karen Hollingdale, Elaine Reed, Valerie Newnham and skip Jane Painter won with a score of plus three shots.

However, and unfortunately, the away quartet struggled with the pace of the surface at Isca and lost by - well, best left at 'quite a few'! OK, that's it for another year. Here's hoping we get a different draw next time round!

The final action of last week was a mixed friendly meeting with Axminster and what a close encounter this proved to be!

Two of the Sidmouth rinks were beaten by the smallest of margins - a single shot, while the third rink enjoyed a three shot victory which left Sidmouth overall winners by a single shot at 46-45 - it really could not have been any closer!

The rink that won the day for Sidmouth was the one of Dave Lever, Emma Crow, Anita Mason and that chap Wilf Radburn again, who won 17-14. Well done, to everyone involved.