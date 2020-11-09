Netball players to benefit from local Co-op Community Fund

Sidmouth Netball Club has been chosen to benefit from the Co-op Local Community Fund and a huge bonus for a club making plans for a bright future.

The development of netball in Sidmouth is a continued focus for the club and access to this fund could help in the acquisition of mobile floodlights, allowing players to train and compete throughout the year.

It is all part of a grand plan to encourage more younger players into the sport, nurturing the next generation of enthusiastic talent, who will hopefully be given the opportunity to develop their skills and passion for netball.

“At a time when funds for charitable organisations are becoming more difficult to access, we’re incredibly grateful for this opportunity to make a real difference in Sidmouth,” said Sidmouth Netball Club secretary Louise Neilson.

“We are raising funds for some mobile floodlights to enable us to play on outside courts all year round. Availability of indoor courts is very limited in the area so being able to play outdoors means we can access more space enabling us to run more training sessions and include more girls from nine years old to adults in our club.

“To help us raise vital funds, we’ll be relying on Co-op shoppers. Every time they buy Co-op own-brand products they get a five per cent reward for themselves, and a further two per cent goes to local causes like ours.

“Co-op members can decide which local group they would like to back by going online www.coop.co.uk/membership. We really hope that people will visit the website and choose to support us.

“If you’re not a member and would like to support us, you can join at your local store or online at www.coop.co.uk.

“When a community comes together, we’re able to achieve great things, so we hope you can help promote our project. For more information about us, please visit www.sidmouthnetballclub.co.uk.”

It is a very difficult time for everyone and sport has suffered badly through the pandemic, so it would be fantastic to see as many people as possible helping to build a positive future by supporting the netball club through this scheme.