Sidmouth Netball Club teams continuing to go from strength to strength

Sidmouth Netball Club Under-11s. Picture: SNC Archant

Sidmouth Netball Club had two Under-11 and two Under-16 teams in Exeter and District Junior Netball League action on Saturday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

There's a big 'feel good' factor in and around the netball club so far this season and teams are certainly enjoying success in the Spring League.

The Under-11 Ravens, who play in Division One, were able to field a strong team on Saturday and their general play underlined just how much their hard work in training is beginning to pay off.

Their three matches saw them win 2-0 against Honiton, go down 6-5 to Exeter and draw 3-3 with Cowick Cats.

During the three games, Emily Hale and Annabel Whitfield stood out for their ability to adapt from attacking to defensive play.

Also in action were the Under-11 Starlings, who have gone from strength to strength so far this term, and, having achieved three draws in the first round of matches they went one better thuis time round, defeating Teignmouth 3-1 and Honiton 3-0 while they also drew 2-2 with Exmouth.

Maisie Crouch proved too strong for the opposition and was formidable in defence and Atheana Franks is growing in confidence in the shooting D.

In the afternoon, the Under-16 Eagles, finally free from the injuries that had plagued their campaign to date, were in action and the team showed just how far they have come this season, something that was reflected in their brace of victories and one narrow defeat.

The club's younger Under-16 team, Falcons were the last of the four teams to see action and they showed how much they are developing maturity and resilience on court and they were rewarded with two wins.

Anna Welland played a tight defensive game throughout and closed down any attacking play from the opposition and there was also some patient attacking forward play, especially from Tara Darlami in court.

Sidmouth Netball Club currently has spaces in the Under-11 and Under-12 age groups and are keen to hear from any future Sidmouth Netballers. Anyone interested can get in touh by email at sidmouthnetball@gmail.com