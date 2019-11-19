Sidmouth Netball Club Under-11s make super start to new season

Sidmouth Netball Club Under-11s who have made such a superb start to the new season. Picture LOUISE HASTIE Archant

Sidmouth Netball Club Under-11 team played their first ever league tournament last weekend, writes Louise Hastie.

The girls have been training together since September, but due to a number of cancellations because of bad weather they have been unable to play yet.

The wait was worth it though, the girls came away with three wins out of four in the newly formed Under-11 Exeter and District Junior Netball League.

The team, many of whom have never played a competitive game before are in the Division Three of the newly formed age group.

In their four matches, the Sidmouth team beat Exmouth 3-2, Exeter 2-0 and Axe 8-2 while they were beaten 4-1 by Teign.

The girls showed some real game sense and there were some inspired passages of through court play with the ball going direct to goal when the team were in possession of the ball.

All of the team are now looking forward to the next round of matches which is set to be played on November 30 and coaches are hoping that, with such good numbers involved, they will be able to put two teams into the Spring League which will run after Christmas.