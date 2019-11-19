Advanced search

Sidmouth Netball Club Under-11s make super start to new season

PUBLISHED: 13:25 19 November 2019 | UPDATED: 13:25 19 November 2019

Sidmouth Netball Club Under-11s who have made such a superb start to the new season. Picture LOUISE HASTIE

Sidmouth Netball Club Under-11s who have made such a superb start to the new season. Picture LOUISE HASTIE

Archant

Sidmouth Netball Club Under-11 team played their first ever league tournament last weekend, writes Louise Hastie.

The girls have been training together since September, but due to a number of cancellations because of bad weather they have been unable to play yet.

The wait was worth it though, the girls came away with three wins out of four in the newly formed Under-11 Exeter and District Junior Netball League.

The team, many of whom have never played a competitive game before are in the Division Three of the newly formed age group.

In their four matches, the Sidmouth team beat Exmouth 3-2, Exeter 2-0 and Axe 8-2 while they were beaten 4-1 by Teign.

The girls showed some real game sense and there were some inspired passages of through court play with the ball going direct to goal when the team were in possession of the ball.

All of the team are now looking forward to the next round of matches which is set to be played on November 30 and coaches are hoping that, with such good numbers involved, they will be able to put two teams into the Spring League which will run after Christmas.

Most Read

Man arrested after car crashes into Ottery church

The damaged Church of St Anthony in ottery. Ref sho 47 19TI 4734. Picture: Terry Ife

Angela’s aim to end period poverty through collection boxes

Angela Phillips is launching an End Period Poverty campaign. Ref sho 46 19TI 4188. Picture: Terry Ife

No baby steps required - Baby Boutique turns one and launches own brand of clothing

Abbie and Sarah Cook celebrate their 1st anniversary at The Baby Boutique in Ottery. Ref sho 45 19TI 3494. Picture: Terry Ife

‘Everything has changed’ - Sidmouth restaurant owner vows to overturn zero food hygiene rating

The Cinnamon Tree in Sidmouth. Picture: Clarissa Place

Croyde man pleads insanity as Exeter triple murder trial opens

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Man arrested after car crashes into Ottery church

The damaged Church of St Anthony in ottery. Ref sho 47 19TI 4734. Picture: Terry Ife

Angela’s aim to end period poverty through collection boxes

Angela Phillips is launching an End Period Poverty campaign. Ref sho 46 19TI 4188. Picture: Terry Ife

No baby steps required - Baby Boutique turns one and launches own brand of clothing

Abbie and Sarah Cook celebrate their 1st anniversary at The Baby Boutique in Ottery. Ref sho 45 19TI 3494. Picture: Terry Ife

‘Everything has changed’ - Sidmouth restaurant owner vows to overturn zero food hygiene rating

The Cinnamon Tree in Sidmouth. Picture: Clarissa Place

Croyde man pleads insanity as Exeter triple murder trial opens

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth Netball Club Under-11s make super start to new season

Sidmouth Netball Club Under-11s who have made such a superb start to the new season. Picture LOUISE HASTIE

Upsher at the double as Ottery Under-14s return to action with home win

Ottery St Mary Under-14s player Will Reid. Picture: STEPHEN UPSHER

Huggins bags try double as Sidmouth U15 girls share spoils with Kingsbridge

Action from the Sidmouth U15 girls draw with Kingsbridge. Picture DOMINIC FRASER

Sidmouth Stableford success for Mo Borer

Golf generic picture

Beer Albion rescue a point with last minute equaliser

Beer Albion Reserves at home to Winkleigh in the Bill Slee Cup. Ref mhsp 44 19TI 2609. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists