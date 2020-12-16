Your Netball club needs you

The ever-popular Sidmouth Netball Club is somewhat a victim of its own success with many more people wanting to play than they have the capacity to coach.

It is with this is mind that they are on the hunt for new coaching staff to help the club expand and develop.

This fantastic opportunity will provide a coach with the platform to develop their knowledge and experience at club packed with enthusiastic and talented players. As well as looking to recruit coaches with experience, Sidmouth are also keen to help those taking their first steps in this side of the sport.

If you are already a level 1 or 2 coach all the better but - fear not – Sidmouth Netball Club are more than happy to provide the funding for anyone wanting to take the courses.

Please do get in touch via our website www.sidmouthnetball.co.uk or via email at sidmouthnetball@gmail.com.

They would love to hear from you.

In addition to expanding their coaching provision, the club is looking to improve the facilities available to players.

Expressions of interest are sought for the potential use of an undercover, floodlit Multi Use Games Area (MUGA) at Sidmouth College.

Sidmouth Netball Club are in preliminary discussions with Sidmouth College to explore the possibility of putting together a funding bid for the development of an undercover, floodlit, multi-use games area on the site of the soon to be demolished college building.

At this early stage, they would very much like to hear from other clubs and societies in Sidmouth, and the surrounding area, for whom such a facility would be of value.

At this stage, the club is simply looking for an expression of interest, so that they can conduct a thorough pre-feasibility study to ascertain the demand for a dry, floodlit, outdoor space for community use.

If you would like to express an interest, please do get in touch with Clare Johnson, Chair of the Sidmouth Netball Club.

You can also find further information via the website www.sidmouthnetball.co.uk or directly by email sidmouthnetball@gmail.com.