Sidmouth October County Prize joy for Catherine Walden

PUBLISHED: 08:41 16 October 2019 | UPDATED: 08:41 16 October 2019

The first Wednesday of the month was the October County Prize competition, writes Pauline Couldwell.

There were 15 entrants and the winner was one of the newer members, Catherine Walden, who won on countback with 32 points from Angela Coles. Third place went to Paula Button with 30 points. Congratulations on the win, Catherine, more wins to come.Paula Button was the only player to record a two and this was achieved on the 4th hole. Sunday was the penultimate mixed friendly matches and Sidmouth welcomed the Honiton mixed team. The weather was very favourable and helped to show off the beautiful views that Sidmouth is renown for. The final result was. 4 1/2- 2 1/2 win to Sidmouth. Everyone gathered in the clubhouse afterwards to enjoy another excellent meal, supplied by caterers Kerry and Wayne, and catch up with new and old friends united in their love of golf.

