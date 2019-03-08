Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Sidmouth & Ottery Hockey Club look to recruit new players for all teams

PUBLISHED: 08:57 04 July 2019

Archant

Sidmouth & Ottery Hockey Club (SOHC) are gearing up for the new campaign which gets underway in just over two months.

Sidmouth & Hockey Club recruitment poster. Picture ARCHANTSidmouth & Hockey Club recruitment poster. Picture ARCHANT

The SOHC men's team will be playing at the highest level the club has ever competed at following promotion at the end of last season that sees them up into the Conference South.

As a result of the promotion and the higher level of hockey, the club are keen to recruit new players.

It's not all about the first team though at SOHC for they have a total of eight teams across their men's and ladies sections and also boats a thriving junior section.

In addition the club offers hockey for veterans and is also recreational rusty hockey.

For more information on all things SOHC visit their website at www.sidmouthandotteryhc.co.uk, visit their Facebook page or email them direct on sidmouthandotteryhc@live.co.uk

Most Read

Sidmouth cafe goes on the market

Browns' Kitchen. Picture: Stonesmith

Investigations into serious sexual assault in Sidmouth

Police are investigating a serious sexual assault in Sidmouth. Picture: Mark Atherton

Cat’s leg ‘completely crushed’ after being caught in trap

Lightning the cat caught in a trap.

The Golden Lion, Tipton St John highly praised in the AA Pub Guide

The Golden Lion Tipton St John. Ref shs 27-16TI 3752. Picture: Terry Ife

International School student airlifted to hospital

A student from Sidmouth International School was airlifted to hospital from Sidmouth beach. Picture: Denise Wightman

Most Read

Sidmouth cafe goes on the market

Browns' Kitchen. Picture: Stonesmith

Investigations into serious sexual assault in Sidmouth

Police are investigating a serious sexual assault in Sidmouth. Picture: Mark Atherton

Cat’s leg ‘completely crushed’ after being caught in trap

Lightning the cat caught in a trap.

The Golden Lion, Tipton St John highly praised in the AA Pub Guide

The Golden Lion Tipton St John. Ref shs 27-16TI 3752. Picture: Terry Ife

International School student airlifted to hospital

A student from Sidmouth International School was airlifted to hospital from Sidmouth beach. Picture: Denise Wightman

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth & Ottery Hockey Club look to recruit new players for all teams

Matt takes shine off Barum as Otter bag needed victory

Picture: Thinkstock

Sidmouth thrash Exmouth to book Devon T20 Finals Day berth

Pink T20 cricket balls. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Sidmouth EGU Medal Seven success for Sheila Faulkner

A generic golf picture Picture ARCHANT

John Perratt fondly remembered with Sidmouth Running Club charity presentation

The presentation to the charity by Sidmouth Running Club and the Perratt family (left to right); Terry Bewes, Clare Luke, Brenda Perratt, Lynne Fitzgerald, Kate Deeming and Rob Edwards. Picture SIDMOUTH RUNNING CLUB
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists