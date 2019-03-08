Sidmouth & Ottery Hockey Club look to recruit new players for all teams

Sidmouth & Ottery Hockey Club (SOHC) are gearing up for the new campaign which gets underway in just over two months.

The SOHC men's team will be playing at the highest level the club has ever competed at following promotion at the end of last season that sees them up into the Conference South.

As a result of the promotion and the higher level of hockey, the club are keen to recruit new players.

It's not all about the first team though at SOHC for they have a total of eight teams across their men's and ladies sections and also boats a thriving junior section.

In addition the club offers hockey for veterans and is also recreational rusty hockey.

For more information on all things SOHC visit their website at www.sidmouthandotteryhc.co.uk, visit their Facebook page or email them direct on sidmouthandotteryhc@live.co.uk