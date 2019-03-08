Sidmouth & Ottery Hockey Club staging Club Day this Saturday

With a new season poised to start, Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club will be holding a club day this weekend for members to ease back into the sport, writes Andrew Coley.

Senior players are being invited to dust off their stick bags for the two-hour session on the artificial pitch at Ottery sports centre, which is due to take place between 11am and 1pm, on Saturday, September 7.

A similar event is being held for the junior side of the club on Sunday, September 8, on the artificial pitch at Sidmouth College. Boys are invited to go along between 10am and 11am, and girls from 11am-noon.

The club runs four men's and four women's teams, as well as a thriving junior section.

In the senior section, the men's teams play in the Verde Recreo Hockey League, with the first team competing in the Conference South division, having won promotion last season, and the women's teams compete in the West Clubs' Women's Hockey League.

For anyone wanting to know more details about the event or what the club has to offer, email sidmouthandotteryhc@live.co.uk