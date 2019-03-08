Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Sidmouth & Ottery Hockey Club staging Club Day this Saturday

PUBLISHED: 08:08 06 September 2019

Hockey. Ref miscsp 45 17TI 3160. Picture: Terry Ife

Hockey. Ref miscsp 45 17TI 3160. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

With a new season poised to start, Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club will be holding a club day this weekend for members to ease back into the sport, writes Andrew Coley.

Senior players are being invited to dust off their stick bags for the two-hour session on the artificial pitch at Ottery sports centre, which is due to take place between 11am and 1pm, on Saturday, September 7.

A similar event is being held for the junior side of the club on Sunday, September 8, on the artificial pitch at Sidmouth College. Boys are invited to go along between 10am and 11am, and girls from 11am-noon.

The club runs four men's and four women's teams, as well as a thriving junior section.

In the senior section, the men's teams play in the Verde Recreo Hockey League, with the first team competing in the Conference South division, having won promotion last season, and the women's teams compete in the West Clubs' Women's Hockey League.

For anyone wanting to know more details about the event or what the club has to offer, email sidmouthandotteryhc@live.co.uk

Most Read

Watch your speed – motorists warned after police operation in Ottery

Newton Poppleford war time plane crash remembered 75 years on

A photograph showing an identical C-47, that belonged to the same squadron, that was involved in the crash. Picture: Contributed

Hopes for spring opening date for Rockfish restaurant

Mitch Tonks of Rockfish has spoken about his plans for the Drill Hall in Sidmouth. Picture: therockfish.co.uk

‘This is the reality of living in a place like Ottery’ - football club and community thanked for missing boy search

Councillor Vicky Johns praised the community spirit of residents and the football club to search for a young boy who went missing. Picture: Submitted/Terry Ife

Town clerk’s name change to ‘CEO’ sparks debate at Ottery

Ottery Town Council from left to right, Cllr Peter Faithfull, town clerk Christine McIntyre, Roger Giles, Stewart Lucas, Geoff Pratt, Richard Copus, Richard Grainger, Vicky Johns and Dean Stewart. Picture: Clarissa Place

Most Read

Watch your speed – motorists warned after police operation in Ottery

Newton Poppleford war time plane crash remembered 75 years on

A photograph showing an identical C-47, that belonged to the same squadron, that was involved in the crash. Picture: Contributed

Hopes for spring opening date for Rockfish restaurant

Mitch Tonks of Rockfish has spoken about his plans for the Drill Hall in Sidmouth. Picture: therockfish.co.uk

‘This is the reality of living in a place like Ottery’ - football club and community thanked for missing boy search

Councillor Vicky Johns praised the community spirit of residents and the football club to search for a young boy who went missing. Picture: Submitted/Terry Ife

Town clerk’s name change to ‘CEO’ sparks debate at Ottery

Ottery Town Council from left to right, Cllr Peter Faithfull, town clerk Christine McIntyre, Roger Giles, Stewart Lucas, Geoff Pratt, Richard Copus, Richard Grainger, Vicky Johns and Dean Stewart. Picture: Clarissa Place

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Vikings pay for missing chances - now for visit of table-topping Millbrook

Sidmouth Town away at Exmouth for a pre-season friendly. Ref shsp 29 19TI 7507. Picture: Terry Ife

Otters all set for Saturday’s visit of Plymouth Argyle (FITC)

Ottery AFC at home to Totnes&Dartington FC. Ref shsp 34 19TI 8470. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth’s Gus McVey bags medal at South African tournament

The Zimbabwe ladies team who bronze at the Africa Olympic Qualifying tournament held in Stellenbosch, Cape Town, South Africa. Picture: GUS MCVEY.

Local football round-up - Town Reserves end losing run / Tipton beaten agai

Goal!

Results go the right way for Ottery D as they ensure promotion despite defeat

Action from the St Mary Bowls Club’s 2019 Finals Day. Picture: OSMBC
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists