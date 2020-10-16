Sidmouth & Ottery Hockey Club - this weekend’s action

Hockey. Ref miscsp 45 17TI 3160. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

The second Saturday of October was not the most successful of days in terms of on-pitch results for the men’s and ladies’ teams representing Sidmouth & Ottery Hockey Club (SOHC).

Of the seven teams that took to the pitch in home and away action, just one eleven was victorious with the six others all suffering defeat.

On the plus side of things, none of the matches were for league points; all were friendly encounters.

The ladies’ 1st XI were the exception on the day, as they won 2-1 away at White Eagles.

A team comprising of players from the ladies’ 2nd and 3rd XIs were edged out 2-1 by White Eagles II and it was a similar story for the SOHC ladies 4th XI, who were beaten 2-1 by White Eagles III.

All four of the men’s teams lost! In home action against teams from East Devon, the 1st XI went down by the odd goal in nine in their match against East Devon 1st XI.

The 2nd XI were edged out 1-0 by an East Devon A/B XI while the SOHC third XI lost 3-1 to an East Devon B/C XI.

Last, but not least, the SOHC men’s 4th XI suffered a 4-1 defeat to East Devon C/D.

There is action across the board tomorrow (Saturday) for the SOHC XIs.

All but one of the games are friendly matches – much of the league campaign gets underway the week after.

The men’s 1st XI are in Devon Cup action with a home game against fellow Conference South outfit Okehampton who they meet at Sidmouth (1pm).

The men’s 2nd XI travel to ECVH A, with that game at Cullompton (3pm) and the men’s third XI are in action at Ottery taking on ECVH B (3.15pm).

The SOHC ladies 1st XI are away at Tavistock with a 2.30pm for their game being played at Kelly College.

The ladies’ 2nd XI entertain Okehampton II at Ottery (1.30pm) while the 3rd XI are also in Ottery action with an 11.45am start for their game against Dart II and, completing a busy day for SOPH teams, the ladies’ 4th XI host Honiton Hornets, with that game at Ottery (10am).

League hockey starts on October 24 with the men’s 1st XI launching a new term at University while the SOHC ladies 1st XI start at home to Taunton Vale II.