Sidmouth & Ottery Hockey Club teams suffer mixed bag of results

It was a mixed bag of results for Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club for the first full fixture list of the season but it was only the men's third and fourth teams that had league fixtures - against each other, writes Andrew Coley.

Taking the league result first, the thirds won 7-1, after the fourth team had taken the lead through a goal from Andy Coley.

But goals from Matthew Offer-Hoar (2), Peter Milmer (2), Tom Jeacock, Charlie Piper and Sam Ekin secured the three points for the thirds in South East Division 2 of the Verde Recreo Hockey League.

In the friendly matches, the men's first team lost by the odd goal in five against East Devon, while the second team lost 6-3 to East Devon A.

On the women's side of SOHC, the ladies' first team drew 4-4 against Exeter and Culm Vale Hornets (ECVH), and the seconds lost 2-0 against Ashmoor.

The ladies' third team claimed a 4-0 victory over Ashmoor 2, while the fourth team lost 1-0 against ECVH 2.

So for some, not a great start, but they will be hoping for better when the rest of the league campaigns get under way next week.