Sidmouth pair Andrew Lowe and Ken Wheeler all set for Friday night action at Ottery St Mary

Bowls. Archant

Sidmouth men have been busy of late in their respective Exeter and District Over-60s Triples League divisions, writes Carol Smith.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5310. Picture: Terry Ife Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5310. Picture: Terry Ife

The D team were in action at Dawlish against Marina where they racked up an excellent 35-23 success to bank all eight points.

The rink scores were: David Fishlock, Denis Griffiths and George Hudec (18-15) and Steve Boyle, Bob Underhill and Phil Meadows (17-8).

The B team were looking to bounce back from the disappointment of their last end final wood defeat at Exonia B, when they took on high-flying Belmont A.

The B team lost by just two shots on one rink, but recorded a resounding victory on the other to bank six points against the Exeter-based side. The rink with the big win, 36-6, comprised John Chew, Bob Daniels and skip Peter Mison. That results means the B team currently sit second in the Division Three table!

The good news continued for the men's section in the club with Andrew Lowe and Ken Wheeler securing victory in section 3B of the Devon County Grater Pairs.

Andrew and Ken now take on the winners of 3A at Ottery St Mary this Friday evening (June 14) and we wish the chaps every success in that game.