Great gig in the water

Published: 12:00 AM January 13, 2021

A sport that will look to flourish again when the latest lockdown comes to an end is the fabulous free-spirited adventure that is Pilot Gig rowing.

Founded in 2009, Sidmouth Gif Racing Club is an organisation that takes full advantage of the beautiful natural environment of our local area.

But, what is Gig Racing?

The original purpose of the Cornish pilot gig was as a general work boat, taking pilots out to incoming vessels off the Atlantic coast.

Gigs are crewed by six rowers and helmed by a coxswain, who is basically in charge of the navigation and steering of the boat.

Pilot Gig racing has grown massively in popularity, with the Sidmouth rowers competing in regattas along the south and west coasts of England.

The club is also a proud fundraiser in the local area and Gig Racing is a sport that works in perfect unison with nature.

