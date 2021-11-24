Sidmouth play out gripping draw at Bridgewater & Albion

Sidmouth may be at the wrong end of the league table, but they are certainly good value for keeping supporters on the edge of their seats until the final whistle.

Most games have been close, with the result in doubt until the end. The Chiefs drew level with two minutes of normal time to go, but eight minutes of extra time added to the tension at College Road.

Bridgwater opened the scoring after five minutes with a penalty kicked by the fly half before Cole Monaghan kicked the goal to level the scores. The Chiefs remained on the attack until a second Cole Monaghan penalty gave them the lead.

Bridgwater drew level with a similar effort before the Rob Griffin broke away from a lineout inside the opposing 22. He reached the line but was unable to ground the ball. Two minutes before half-time, Bridgwater took the lead with an excellent try.

With their forwards gaining an edge in the set pieces, the Chiefs began to control matters after the restart. Tom Hodge made a clean break through the centre before passing to George Locke, but support was not on hand to carry the move on.

A good handling move set up Cian Warren on a sprint into the Bridgwater 22, where the home side were awarded a scrum. This was badly disrupted, and the pressure resulted in a charged down kick. The ball fell nicely for Rob Griffin to gather and score a converted try.

A Cole Monaghan grubber kick into the 22 had the full back caught in possession and the Chiefs won the resulting ruck. The forwards drove to the line, where Jed Reid burrowed his way over for an unconverted try.

Bridgwater replied almost immediately when their backs combined well to take play deep into the Sidmouth 22. They kept possession through several phases until the scrum half found a gap to dart in under the posts. The conversion levelled the scores. A resurgent Bridgwater took the lead with a penalty with five minutes of normal time to go but Monaghan kept his nerve with a late penalty for 21-21 draw.