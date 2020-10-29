Sidmouth President’s Day joy for the team of Dibble, Hook, Peacock and Seward

It was a damp end to the truncated 2020 golf season, which officially ends when the clocks go back, but there was still plenty of activity out on the course at Sidmouth, writes Hugh Dorliac.

The Friday Stableford and Friday league competitions, again both generously sponsored by Sidmouth Jewellers, came to a conclusion last week.

Anthony Griffith’s found form to take top spot with an excellent 41 points.

Kym White took second on countback from Arron Taylor, both of whom had scored 38. The league title went to Jonathan Lee, who had amassed a winning total of 100 points ahead of second placed Stuart Coles on 98. George Barber on 95 came third

The much-delayed President’s Day competition was finally played on Saturday and it is a testament to how highly club president John Lewis is regarded that over 100 members turned out to play in what can only be described as wet, windy and uncomfortable conditions.

John manned his welcome wagon all day offering a hot snack and a drink as each soggy team came off the course and he was rewarded to see some very good scores come in, despite the weather.

In the prizes were the teams of Mike Dibble, Neil Hook, Ian Peacock and Mark Seward in first place with 84 points, beating Steve Channing, Adrian Baldwin, Dave Richards and Tony Norman on 82 into second spot. Third prize went to George Barber, John Jones, Neil Holland and James Spiller on 81. Best of the ladies’ teams were Alison Godwin, Heather Cowan, Amy Moore and Yvonne Anning on 71.

The first round of the Sunday Winter League matches was in the Texas Scramble format and those mastering the slippery conditions were Arron Taylor, Martin Crockett and Steve Channing, winning with 54.6 ahead of Simon Emerson, Jonathan Lee and Stuart Ruffle with 55.2. Tony Norman, Moray Bosence and Vernon Ruffle posted 55.8 to take third. The winners each get five points, second get four and so on, giving a solid start to their winter campaign.

A qualifying Stableford on Monday was won by birthday boy, Nigel Sharp belying his 80 years, who recorded a solid 38 points, 24 of which were scored on the back nine!

Well done, to him and also to Steve Nunn in second on 37 with Bernard Ireson on 36 in third.