Sidmouth President's team see off East Devon

PUBLISHED: 09:28 11 July 2019

On Friday, Sidmouth Golf Club President's team welcomed the East Devon Team for the home match and the local rivalry was fiercely contested resulting in a resounding win by Sidmouth!

First out was Sheila Faulkner giving her opponent two shots but securing the first win. President's captain, Maria Clapp, won her match four-and-three and Penny Lyne also won hers.

Unfortunately, Paula Button was narrowly defeated on the 18th hole but Angela Coles and Marie Timms both had convincing wins, seven-and-six and six-and-our respectively.

Last out was Ros Eaton who was narrowly defeated, but the overall result was an outstanding Sidmouth 5, East Devon 2. Well done ladies!

Following the matches the ladies enjoyed good company and a well deserved meal supplied by caterers Kerry and Wayne.

Thanks were given to all involved in making it another great golfing fixture, especially the green staff, who work so hard to maintain the course condition in the dry hot weather.

