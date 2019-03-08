Sidmouth produce dominant performance to beat Fingle Glen

Golf club and ball Archant

The latest round of East Devon League matches were played at Bovey Tracy golf club at the weekend, with Sidmouth taking on the might of Fingle Glen, writes Hugh Dorliac.

Captain Harry Jones and partner James Spiller had a tough match with little in it all the way round.

It finished on the 18th with a win for Sidmouth by one hole.

Following them were Moray Bosence and Mike Gosling. Six up at the halfway stage, they let things slip a bit, but still came out winners by four and three.

Terry Jones and Kym White found it hard going, giving quite a few shots away, but were even after nine.

The Fingle pairing then took the lead and finished with their team's only win of the day. Craig Melluish and Marc Jenkins redressed the balance with a fine 2 up win before the final pairing of Simon Emerson and Hugh Dorliac won their match 4 and 3.

Sidmouth won on the day by 4 games to 1 and look forward to the final match at Fingle Glen at the end of the month when they will be taking on Teign Valley.