Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Sidmouth produce dominant performance to beat Fingle Glen

PUBLISHED: 12:38 14 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:38 14 September 2019

Golf club and ball

Golf club and ball

Archant

The latest round of East Devon League matches were played at Bovey Tracy golf club at the weekend, with Sidmouth taking on the might of Fingle Glen, writes Hugh Dorliac.

Captain Harry Jones and partner James Spiller had a tough match with little in it all the way round.

It finished on the 18th with a win for Sidmouth by one hole.

Following them were Moray Bosence and Mike Gosling. Six up at the halfway stage, they let things slip a bit, but still came out winners by four and three.

Terry Jones and Kym White found it hard going, giving quite a few shots away, but were even after nine.

The Fingle pairing then took the lead and finished with their team's only win of the day. Craig Melluish and Marc Jenkins redressed the balance with a fine 2 up win before the final pairing of Simon Emerson and Hugh Dorliac won their match 4 and 3.

Sidmouth won on the day by 4 games to 1 and look forward to the final match at Fingle Glen at the end of the month when they will be taking on Teign Valley.

Most Read

Roads blocked due to flooding in Ottery

Cars have been seen trying to drive through the flood water. Picture: Imii Millard

Successful Ottery businessman remembered as ‘lovely gentleman’

Alan Hemmings. Picture: Kings Manor Care Home

Teenagers admit damage at Tipton St John Pavilion

Boarding up one of the windows at Tipton St John Sports Pavilion. Ref shs 27 19TI 7079. Picture: Terry Ife

Homes plan for Ottery’s Salston Manor hotel site are shelved

Salston Manor. Ref sho 5084-37-14TI. Picture: Terry Ife

Independent group loses majority in East Devon after councillor’s blistering attack on senior management

Paul Millar has resigned from the Independent Group. Picture: Daniel Wilkins/Paul Millar

Most Read

Roads blocked due to flooding in Ottery

Cars have been seen trying to drive through the flood water. Picture: Imii Millard

Successful Ottery businessman remembered as ‘lovely gentleman’

Alan Hemmings. Picture: Kings Manor Care Home

Teenagers admit damage at Tipton St John Pavilion

Boarding up one of the windows at Tipton St John Sports Pavilion. Ref shs 27 19TI 7079. Picture: Terry Ife

Homes plan for Ottery’s Salston Manor hotel site are shelved

Salston Manor. Ref sho 5084-37-14TI. Picture: Terry Ife

Independent group loses majority in East Devon after councillor’s blistering attack on senior management

Paul Millar has resigned from the Independent Group. Picture: Daniel Wilkins/Paul Millar

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Part-time golfer Richard Thurlow impresses as he wins the Friday Stableford

Golf on a foggy day! Picture TERRY IFE

Sidmouth produce dominant performance to beat Fingle Glen

Golf club and ball

Can you help out on Sidmouth Carnival night?

The Sidvale float at the Sidmouth Carnival. Ref shs 39 18TI 1846. Picture: Terry Ife

Ottery’s King and Queen of the Mountain contest heads to new heights

Ottery's first King and Queen of the Mountain hill climb took place on Sunday. CREDIT: Phyllis Baxter

Sidmouth Chamber of Commerce revs up for popular Classic Car Show

Sidmouth's Classic Car Show has received a record number of entries this year
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists