Sidmouth Quins turn on the style in emphatic victory

Sidmouth Quins achieved their first win of 2022 in style against Newton Abbot, cruising to an impressive 52-17 victory with some superb rugby in challenging conditions.

In an evenly contested first half, Sidmouth took the lead after 25 minutes when they turned over possession on the visitors 22 and moved the ball quickly to Adam Squance in space on the left wing to race over. He converted his own try.

When Glenn Channing was yellow carded on the half hour, Newton Abbot took advantage of the extra man to draw level from a move started in their own half finished off by the fly half. The try was converted.

The Quins regained the lead just before half time when a Glenn Channing miss pass from a five metres scrum found Adam Squance in space to run in his second try, which he also converted.

When Newton Abbot had a player yellow carded immediately after half time, the Quins cashed in with two tries in quick succession. George Jarman powered over from a ruck close to the line and Tom Osborne followed up a Glenn Channing kick ahead to gather and sprint in from 40 metres. The latter score was converted.

Newton Abbot kept in touch with a try from their full back before they had a second player shown a yellow card and the Quins once again took full advantage of the numerical advantage with ruthless efficiency.

Adam Squance completed his superb hat-trick when Connor Down gathered a cross kick and offloaded to the wingman in space, who also converted to complete an excellent individual performance.

Two tries followed in quick succession when Tom Butler finished off a multi-phase move, and Johnny Hamill was in support to capitalise on a 50-metre run by George Jarman. Newton Abbot scored a third try through their left winger following a well-placed kick by the full back. Mark Oke completed the scoring on the end of a set move from a scrum on the opposing 22.

On Saturday, the Quins entertain unbeaten Ivybridge 2nds, kicking off at 2.30pm.