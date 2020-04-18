Sidmouth Regatta Parade - back in the day...

Sidmouth Regatta parade of 2009. Picture: JAMES WOOLACOTT Archant

Sporting events from a bygone year

This current coronavirus pandemic that has changed our lives so dramatically in 2020, will eventually come under control and life, as we knew it, will surely return.

For now we have to make do with sporting ‘memories’ and here’s one such occasion.

It’s the Sidmouth Regatta Parade from a bygone year.

This is always an event to ‘draw the crowds’ - perhaps you have a memory of past regatta’s on and off the sea?

We’d love to hear of your sporting memory – be that from whatever was / is your chosen sport.

Please remember to keep sporting articles to around 350 word and include all surnames.

Send articles along with pictures (these, please, as j-pegs to a size of at least 500kb) to sidmouthherald.sport@archant.co.uk

