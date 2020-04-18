Sidmouth Regatta Parade - back in the day...
PUBLISHED: 13:24 18 April 2020 | UPDATED: 13:24 18 April 2020
Sporting events from a bygone year
This current coronavirus pandemic that has changed our lives so dramatically in 2020, will eventually come under control and life, as we knew it, will surely return.
For now we have to make do with sporting ‘memories’ and here’s one such occasion.
It’s the Sidmouth Regatta Parade from a bygone year.
This is always an event to ‘draw the crowds’ - perhaps you have a memory of past regatta’s on and off the sea?
We’d love to hear of your sporting memory – be that from whatever was / is your chosen sport.
