Sidmouth Regatta Parade - back in the day...

PUBLISHED: 13:24 18 April 2020 | UPDATED: 13:24 18 April 2020

Sidmouth Regatta parade of 2009. Picture: JAMES WOOLACOTT

Sidmouth Regatta parade of 2009. Picture: JAMES WOOLACOTT

Sporting events from a bygone year

Sidmouth Regatta parade of 2009. Picture: JAMES WOOLACOTTSidmouth Regatta parade of 2009. Picture: JAMES WOOLACOTT

This current coronavirus pandemic that has changed our lives so dramatically in 2020, will eventually come under control and life, as we knew it, will surely return.

For now we have to make do with sporting ‘memories’ and here’s one such occasion.

It’s the Sidmouth Regatta Parade from a bygone year.

Sidmouth Regatta parade of 2009. Picture: JAMES WOOLACOTTSidmouth Regatta parade of 2009. Picture: JAMES WOOLACOTT

This is always an event to ‘draw the crowds’ - perhaps you have a memory of past regatta’s on and off the sea?

We’d love to hear of your sporting memory – be that from whatever was / is your chosen sport.

Please remember to keep sporting articles to around 350 word and include all surnames.

Send articles along with pictures (these, please, as j-pegs to a size of at least 500kb) to sidmouthherald.sport@archant.co.uk

Sidmouth Regatta parade of 2009. Picture: JAMES WOOLACOTTSidmouth Regatta parade of 2009. Picture: JAMES WOOLACOTT

Sidmouth Regatta parade of 2009. Picture: JAMES WOOLACOTTSidmouth Regatta parade of 2009. Picture: JAMES WOOLACOTT

Sidmouth Regatta parade of 2009. Picture: JAMES WOOLACOTTSidmouth Regatta parade of 2009. Picture: JAMES WOOLACOTT

Most Read

Another large cliff fall on Sidmouth beach

The moments after the cliff fall on Sidmouth East Beach on Monday, April 13, 2020. Picture: George Adams

Sidford residents dance in the street to raise morale during lockdown

Charlotte Norton, centre, organised the street dance. Picture: Kyle Baker

Alabama Rot cases confirmed in Sidmouth and Honiton

Cases of Alabama Rot have been diagnosed in Honiton and Sidmouth. Picture: Getty Images

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

The world is fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital coronavirus death toll reaches 20

The Royal Devon and Exeter hospital. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref mhh 0685-43-12AW

