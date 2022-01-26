Sidmouth retain perfect start to 2022 with comprehensive win

In what was Old Patesians first visit to the Blackmore Field, Sidmouth Chiefs recorded their biggest win, and first try bonus point, of the season to continue their 100% record in 2022.

Although play was mainly in the visitor’s half in the first quarter, the Chiefs struggled to maintain continuity to stretch the defence. The only score was a penalty kicked by Phil Dollman, playing at fly-half in the absence of Dan Retter.

The first try came after 25 minutes from a five-metre scrum in front of the posts. James Powell joined the line at pace from full-back to cut through the defensive line. The conversion attempt was Dollman’s only miss of the afternoon.

The second try came just before half-time when Josh Bess took a quick tap penalty just inside the opposing half. The ball was moved quickly to Cameron Grainger, who ran in from 30 metres. The conversion made the score 15-0.

A break by George Locke soon after the restart set up a try for Rory O’Brien to extend the lead.

The Old Patesians fly-half denied James Powell what would have been a fine individual try. After the full-back embarked on a run out of his own half before kicking ahead, he was just beaten to the ball as it reached the goal line.

Two last-ditch tackles denied the Chiefs following good handling moves before they scored the fourth bonus point try. Dan Armstrong made the initial break before offloading to Cameron Grainger and Harry Emmett was on hand to finish the move off.

A quick tap penalty by Phil Dollman set up a try for Tom Hodge before Old Patesians right winger scored a consolation try in injury time. Final score: Sidmouth 36 Old Patesians 5.

On Saturday, the Chiefs entertain old rivals Wellington kicking off at 2.30pm. The Quins travel to play Tiverton 2nds and the Colts are at Topsham seeking a third consecutive win in the Devon Colts Cup.

Last weekend, the club held a charity lunch, which has raised more than £5,000 for mental health charity Looseheadz Foundation and Mental Health at SRFC.

Chiefs controlling the lineout - Credit: Dominic Fraser

Chiefs too strong for the Old Pats - Credit: Dominic Fraser



